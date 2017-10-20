Benjani, Esrom to braai with fans

Popular barbecue spot, Matsika Shisa Nyama, will host a celebrity event this Sunday to give patrons an opportunity to meet their sports icons.

While people in Harare are preparing for the Castle Lager National Braai Day next weekend, those in Bulawayo will have their own barbeque fun this weekend with celebrities that include former Warriors’ captain Benjani Mwaruwari and retired Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Esrom Nyandoro.

Resident DJs Sbu and Matt will provide entertainment with comedians and artistes from the city also set to grace the event.

The idea behind the celebrity event is to afford the joint’s patrons, football fans and music lovers an afternoon to mix and mingle with the stars.

Matsika Shisa Nyama manager, Danacious Mlalazi said they have invited the now retired footie stars to come and share some of his experiences with patrons at the establishment.

He said they felt compelled to invite Benjani as they wanted to thank him for the work his Benjani Mwaruwari Foundation is doing for the development of sport for children.

Mlalazi added that he had been impressed by Benjani’s commitment to give back to the same society that raised him and propelled him to super stardom.

“Benjani is a huge superstar in Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, he doesn’t live in the country so fans hardly get a chance to meet him and share his experiences.

“It’ll be great seeing him spend Sunday afternoon with patrons, most of whom are football fanatics,” said Mlalazi.

Speaking from South Africa, Mwaruwari confirmed his attendance saying he was humbled by the invitation.

“I’m humbled by the invitation which gives me a chance to mix with football fans informally. I look forward to chatting and taking pictures with football fans that’ll be there,” said Mwaruwari.

“It’s been a while since I’ve interacted with people there and also had good steak while discussing my football career.” The Chronicle