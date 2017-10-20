Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil ‘tells team-mates he is joining Manchester United’

By Alec Shilton | The Sun |

Arsenal fans have reacted furiously to reports that Mesut Ozil has told Arsenal team-mates he will sign for Manchester United.

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he could sell Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in January – with the German playmaker holding out for a switch to Old Trafford.

The duo are out of contract in the summer and can walk away from the club for free.

According to the Mirror, Ozil believes he is poised to follow in Robin van Persie’s footsteps – and has told his Gunners pals as much.

In 2013 Jose Mourinho described Ozil as “the best No10 in the world” and reckoned he saw “a bit of Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane in him”.

Ozil and Sanchez, Arsenal’s two highest-paid players, are both in the final nine months of their contracts and have rejected offers of £260,000 a week to stay.

So Wenger was taken aback by claims from Ozil’s agent Erket Sogut that contract talks were going well and that the player wants three player wants more years in the Prem.

Wenger said: “We are not close to announcing anything.

“But I’ve always said the fact we didn’t find agreement last year doesn’t mean they will leave.

“Both look happy and I still hope the situation can be turned around.”

As SunSport revealed, Ozil is starting to have a change of heart about about leaving after failing to attract big-money offers.

But it appears he is still holding out for £330,000 a week and hopes Mourinho will agree to that.

Some Gunners fans have reacted angrily, while there appears to be a mixed mood among United fans on social media.