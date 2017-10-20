Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


NewsFeatured

WHO appoints Mugabe global health ambassador

885 36

By Gift Phiri

President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AP)
President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AP)

Mugabe, Africa’s oldest ruler at 93, will work with national and local politicians to highlight the heavy economic and health burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), United Nations health agency said.

WHO director-general Tedros Ad-hanom Ghebreyesus said Mugabe’s appointment would enable governments to “strengthen our response together” to these “major public health challenges”.

NCDs and injuries are responsible for 43 million deaths each year, according to the WHO – almost 80 percent of all deaths worldwide – but the much of the premature death and disability they cause could be prevented with lifestyle-targeted measures.

Mugabe’s role will be to encourage policies aimed at reducing peoples’ exposure to the main risk factors – tobacco and alcohol use, unhealthy diets and lack of exercise.

WHO global ambassador roles are for an initial period of two years and are unpaid.

Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi hailed the appointment.

“This is a major health diplomacy coup for Zimbabwe and should be celebrated given the adverse impact of NCDs on the well-being of Zimbabweans particularly cancers, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and mental health diseases,” Mzembi told the Daily News from Montevideo yesterday.

“President Mugabe has in the past acquitted himself in health diplomacy, and most recently his advocacy for resource mobilisation for Ebola stricken countries, Liberia, Guniea, and Sierra Leone at the United Nations in 2015, is still very fresh and widely acknowledged by the beneficiary countries.”

He said it was on the back of this legacy that it was only appropriate to lobby for a distinguished role for him in the fight for NCDs, “which clearly need a champion in Africa.”

“NCDs  command only a 1,2 percent funding share of the $38 billion budget for Health from overseas development assistance (ODA), some $377million only although they claim over 14 million lives a year

“Their invisibility on the global development agenda, requires a respected Statesman to champion the cause especially at this formative and conceptual stage of crafting a roadmap to the High Level Forum diarised for the United Nations 2018, General Assembly.

“Therefore the Montevideo Roadmap has been handed to the right pair of hands for its escalation to the African Union , through President Mugabe who is very passionate about NCDs, and delivered a very well received country report on Zimbabwe’s own efforts in this area,” Mzembi said.

The Montevideo Roadmap highlights the need for coordinated and coherent action from all sectors and the whole of society, as many of the main drivers of ill health lie outside the control of health ministries, systems and professionals.

Non-State actors, including civil so-ciety and industry, have important roles to play. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • Makorokoto Gushungo

  • Yiiiii

  • Kkkkk zvakaoma.

  • Kk.k:-

  • That’s brilliant for a man who doesn’t even care about his own country’s medical needs of his own people. A country that has failed hospitals

  • SR-71 Blackbird

    Like a rhetorical question. Who appoints Mugabe…….

  • Ko kumeso kwadirwa mavhu here chii chikuitika

  • Mugabe and Health never see eye to eye. His country has the most deteriorating health facilities to the point that he buys eye drops from Singapore and those WHO idiots are appointing such a health failure their ambassador. Don’t they have Dictator ambassador appointments or something they can appoint him to become apart from Health?

  • This pic speaks volumes !

  • he destroyed his oen health system this is a joke

  • Shut the door

  • Its a non administrative kind of job,so never mind

  • This is the curse of Africa. People are placed on leadership post based popularity and charisma yet with ZERO leadership capability.

  • Murwere apinda

  • Makorokoto gushungo.Ndokuva icon ka.-

  • this is a mockery to the people of this country who are suffering becoz of mugabe ‘s rule

  • Kana munhu achikara munongomupa nepoto yacho ashaye chekutaura ….ndozvaitwa ne WHO

  • Congrats baba on your appointment.

  • HES S DICTATOR MAYBE IN OUR EYES OTHER NATIONS THINK OTHERWISE,GADDAFI WENT THRU THE SAME PHASE BUT NW THEY WISH HIM BACK.ITS JUST HW WE R CREATED,

  • Congrats mdhara murisimbi yeAfrica

  • Aka kamudhara aka chitofu hot plate Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • WHO who are you exactly. Munoziva here kuti muZimbabwe health sector does not exist or cared about that even some go kuSkero kuSingapore. Sorry but mairasa apa. Zvangofanana neCabinet reshuffle.

  • This is the joke of the century. 93 year old ambassador?

  • What a screaming JOKE!!!! surely……… WHO must have done this as a joke………no medicines available. Doctors and nurses pouring out of the country to greener pastures…… WHAT ARE THEY THINKING !!!! Maybe they want the whole of Africa to land up with health facilities like Zimbabwe!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😱😱😱😱

  • United Nations inonyepa kutida nhai

  • What a joke

  • WHO yatovewo nevanhu vanopenga pfungwa chaiko

  • WHO yacho ine majokes wo futi

  • NDOKUTI GUSHUNGO

error: Content is protected !!