Rwandan model happy with Zim tour

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Visiting Rwandan model Tina Pilot Uwase said Zimbabwe is talented and creative when it comes to fashion and modelling. Uwase, who partnered with local photographer Trevor Gupo of Trey Images, made the revelations during an interview in Harare recently.

The Top Model Africa 2016 finalist was in the country for week long had photo-shoots in some of the countries tourist attractions which will be used on her 2018 portfolio and designer Lookbook. The 22-year-old model has relished her growing regional and international appeal as a model.

“This is my second time in Zimbabwe and it has become my second home. I have noticed the great work done by not only photographers but models too. I met Trevor last year and we started discussing business. This is my first professional photo shoot in Zimbabwe and I hope to use the pictures on my next portfolio. I have partnered Zimbabwean designers and I like their creative work,” she said.

Uwase who has several endorsements in her country said she was working with local company City Chem on some shoots.

“I can’t share much details because of my contracts, but I am happy to be working with City Chem and was dressed by Chaivo designs,” she said. She cited lack of support and financial constraints affecting the modelling industry globally.

“We have heard of abuse in the industry but people are saying the issue of finances and lack of support are major hindrances in the industry. We are tired of such stories and what needs to be done is to empower the models first so that they know their rights and if this industry is taken seriously it can sustain livelihoods,” she said.

Gupo, a fashion and lifestyle photographer by profession, said he was happy working with Uwase as this has bonded the two countries.

“I have worked with many international models, who come and go and Uwase has shown her passion for Zimbabwe. Photography in Zimbabwe is not taken seriously but people are forgetting that pictures do tell a story,” he said. The Herald