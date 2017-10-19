Prophet chases wife away

By Fungiso Chawora

A city woman says she is not living in peace in her home as her husband frequently chases her away whenever he feels like it.

Mercy Gamurorwa opened up in the Harare civil court where she was seeking a peace order that Luke Runako abuses her both physically and verbally.

Mercy said:

“Your worship, my husband is a prophet but he displays a character that is ungodly.

“He assaults me whenever he feels like I have wronged him and he also verbally abuses me calling me nasty names.

“Whenever I try to fight back or when I try to stand up for myself he chases me away from his home.

“He knows that I have nowhere to go that’s why he chases me away.

“I just want to live in peace in my house and I don’t want to be abused.”

In response Luke said:

“Your Worship, she is lying I don’t abuse her; like she claims I am a prophet of the Lord and I live by God’s commandments.

“The bible states that a wife should be submissive to her husband and whenever she challenges what I say as the head of the house I punish her for it.

“I just tell her to go and find a husband she can obey.”

Presiding magistrate Sharon Tatenda Chipanga granted Mercy the peace order and ordered Luke not to chase her away from their matrimonial home. H-Metro