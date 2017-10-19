‘Mujuru is a reject and must not be allowed near national coffers’ – Muzamhindo

By Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

The issue of recycling leaders is now a rhetoric song in Zimbabwe. Wonders never cease to amaze, when old and selfish and greedy politicians are being recycled each and every time. We have Webster Shamhu now because of his cremora song he was given a cabinet position.

It pays to be a bootlicker, even when you are not qualified to be in that position you can still fit, a post can still be created for you. A leopard will never change its skin, once Zanu will always be Zanu, never make a mistake of thinking that someone from Zanu PF will change, forget, for now we have Mujuru who is performing wonders in Zimbabwe. Mujuru is fast becoming a comedian on the political scene.

History has repeated itself. I’ve been questioning the real reason for Mujuru establishing her political outfit instead of joining the already established political outfits in the country. Mujuru is a thief and she must not be allowed near national coffers.

Mujuru is in a 4.5 million scam within a short space of time she has already blown that kind of amount and my question is then how can you entrust such kind of character with national responsibility. Mujuru was involved in diamonds scams in Marange and river ranch.

Opposition should not be desperate to have such kind of characters in their structures; this will distort the whole meaning of being a democrat. Mujuru has questionable credentials as an opposition leader, she was in Government for almost a decade she never condemned corruption, she was very instrumental in dirty deals and she was involved in a lot of corruption and this is the kind of person who wants to lead Zimbabwe.

I’ve been telling a lot of people that this woman is fake and the best place for her is farming. Judging by events in her political outfit, close sources said she took almost all the monies that came from donors leaving workers stranded. This is the problem we have in Zimbabwe, why importing rejects from the ruling party? I’ve always said once Zanu PF, will always be Zanu PF.

We need politicians with political integrity not people who are in politics for selfish interests. I’ve a strong feeling that Mujuru is a failed state project which was sent to confuse the electorate but at least Zimbabweans are very wise and they are able to read between the lines to see what is good and bad for them. I don’t see Mujuru doing becoming a serious politician after being involved in numerous scandals. I remember Mujuru defended Cuthbert Mujuru who was very corrupt just because he was engineering her factional agendas. We can’t have that crop of leadership to save our country.

I’m also raising pertinent questions on politicians from the opposition who are having business links with Zanu PF or the current regime. Look here we have a crisis of legitimacy, by doing business with Zanu PF; you are simply endorsing the current regime. Mujuru still have links with Zanu PF, and she has been doing business with Zanu PF, and of late she has been involved in scams and what then do you expect from such a character?

She has been looting from national coffers since 1980, and she still wants to become the president. I wonder what will happen if Mujuru becomes the Head of State? 4.5 million USD has disappeared, what more then do you expect if she is given the responsibility to be in charge of national coffers?

Serious allegations have been levelled against her since she joined opposition politics, but she never put herself in defence. For now I think we need fresh ideas, new face on the political scene. We have so many people who came from Zanu PF with questionable credentials, and they still want to occupy political office so that they can loot from national coffers when millions of people are languishing in poverty.

Why should we recycle old dead woods in Zimbabwe when we have young people who are capable of leading this country? Is it Mujuru only who can do better than others? I thought when Mujuru obtained her doctorate from University of Zimbabwe she would exercise caution when dealing with public funds.

Mujuru is a greedy politician and she should never be allowed closer to national fiscus. Mujuru parted ways with former security minister Didymus Mutasa because of greediness and selfishness. Even up to now she cannot account for her wealth which she accumulated during her days in Zanu PF.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Southern Institute of Policy Analysis and Research (SIPAR) which is responsible for Policy Analysis and Research. He is also a leading academic and Researcher. He can be contacted at [email protected]