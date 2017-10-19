Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Joburg Mayor: ‘I’ll deport illegal immigrants’

By Mia Lindeque | EyeWitness News |

 Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has told Eyewitness News that he’s going to court to force the deportation of undocumented foreigners in the city.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba
Mashaba says that his lawyers will launch a High Court application against newly appointed Home Affairs Minister Ayanda Dlodlo next week.

This is part of Mashaba’s plan to clean up the CBD in particular and reclaim buildings owned by the city.

Mashaba says he has been asking the Home Affairs Department to simply do its job and believes that fighting it in court is the last available option.

“We’re under chaos now, people are running all over the show with no documentation, so I want to bring back the rule of law.”

He says that with regards to evictions, he has a duty to provide alternative accommodation only to South Africans.

“Four to five months down the line, I’m going to have an issue, so I’m dealing with this up front.”

Earlier this year, the department denied claims that it had asked the city not to arrest any more illegal immigrants due to overcrowded prisons. EyeWitness News

  • And they’ll be back the following day !! Waste of resources!

    • how can you deport a person ignoring his property waste of money. Thanks at the boarder they give you choice proceed home or go back.

  • It’s a global crisis, can’t be won in courts of law.

  • This guy Herman Mashaba has got “ISSUES”, Is it not the Home Affairs and Security duty to engage on such issues……………. I understand he got a vision and ambition for Jozi, but he shuld “REVISE” his Job desrciption……….

    • mashaba is a headless chicken he should his superiors why there is no answer to his request remember mr mayor a vote of no confidence is coming after those five months u will be jobless

  • save your resources Mr mayor even in Europe they can’t stop it from happening it’s everywere

  • Just look for them and inteady of deporting them, rather, document them

  • Is that useful?

  • Mwana wako kwete Isu

  • Idiot! You are not home affairs minister .You’re being used by white people. Fuck you!!

  • Savela ezansi sabalekelu Tshaka

  • My problem with this guy is that he is calling for deportation not documentation of illegal immigrants. Clearly his interest is getting rid of documented & undocumented Africans not only Joburg but entire country. It’s personal & has nothing to do with the clean because there’s no proof that illegal immigrants are responsible for the dirt & all social ills within his Municipality.

  • Are they sleeping at yr home

  • I think he was doing good in developing in CBD renovating but now he is trying to go too far coz thats his job to do so,, why dont he concentrate on his job coz the resources wlb wasted for nothing whilst some other citizens are working due depending on grants ,,,, Mr Mashaba i think u trying to jump of of your skin

  • Make Africa global village deport criminals

  • Mad man busy day dreaming, what is the role of Home Affairs. and the Department of Immigration. ?

  • myb he z ryt let him gv a try we shall see wooooo

  • Dump mayor

  • Dzokai kumba timane tese ndokuti muonewo kuti revolution chii

  • Deport them they must come back n vote Mugabe out.That government allowed them to as they pleases in SA. Now they overcrowded Jozi .If ANC allow Mugabe to rig the next election then u will be overwhelmed by the millions who will add those who are already there.

    • ‘I don’t blame Zimbabweans they r just innocent citizens who r facing problems they did not create.Zimbabwe was n still a beautiful country with peace loving nation which lacked good leadership”i qoute on ur timeline i dnt know wat have changed now

    • Our problem we voted in a demon from Malawi we r in deep trouble.

  • this is not your home mr mayor neither your job , you too junior for that dont waste your budget allocation your boss will fire you

  • He have a point mashaba if they can deport just 1 000 000zimbos of the 3millions they will help others who are home to remove dictator mugabe.

  • That’s the best example of doing the same thing expecting a different result. In the 1996-2000 period Home Affairs in conjunction with SAPs routinely deported illegal or undocumented foreigners in bus loads across the Limpopo but the very next day they were back at work. Then as BNLS and Moz and Zim got into really bad economic woes. The floodgates opened. Maybe he should look at how SADC can build its economy then he won’t have any immigrants to worry about.

  • achakonzeresa Tsaga uyu.Xeno

  • These Madala Is Facing Punishment From God Watch And See He Is Hell Already

  • I think he is a foreigner too

  • That city was built by immigration dog

  • Maziziso mahombe .

  • Is this guy a Minister of Home Affairs?

  • These are pure racist in Africa

  • Kkkkkkkk hayi futhi nikisi and liyakhuluma shame

  • Confused idiot, focus on curbing nyaope puffing South Africans from stealing and robbing from people.

  • Illegal not legal people, there’s a difference.

  • Mr mayor this is global crisis not southagrican problem,hence there is need of engagement with authorities of both affected parties to resolve rhe issue. Do not forget those pple you say the flooding the city also assisted in the building of the very city. They pay bills evermonth which go towards your budget in city. Lets not forget that the very factors that drove pple away from their home. South africa is not immune to them. We are africans find a common ground and resolve with your fellow brothers.

  • That will be great, because others we are stuck here in Pretoria and need to go home. Tinaye Mutombe Madzivire

  • Son of a bitch

  • Shut up this so called major must clean his dirty private parts first

  • What is his Job description

  • Ma zimba achema chema amana… Ko dzokaizve kumusha nhy

  • Why can’t he just say he want to deport Zimbabweans

  • In zimba we are suffering let our relative staythere and dont forget our ancestors built and worked very hard in mzanz so their children shld work again to gain wat their former did not gain

  • But considering the treatment of Mozambicans in Zim during the peak of their civil war and to what is happening to Zimbabweans right now it confirms that the wheel has turned. I remember some injured Mozambicans in the boarder town of Mutare being denied medical treatment at state hospitals because they were illegal and also the continued running battles with Zim police. It wasbgood at that time but now its Zims getting the same treatment that they subjected to Mozambicans. The essence of the story is that always treat your neighbour as your brother.

    • I remember those days. They were made to tend fields for clothes to wear. Zimbos we are such cry babies. We really didn’t treat the Mozambicans with dignity. I wonder why we feel like we deserve better

  • We need those 4 million votes. Come and register to vote before we lose the respect of everyone in the world.

  • Is he Home affairs minister

