Legends Corner with Francis Nechironga

“In 1982, I decided to take time off the game that I loved. I was about to write my O-Level exams and I thought it was crucial to focus on studying. Playing football was fun but not very rewarding apart from the glory and the prestige, I knew that a Plan B was necessary, I am glad I made that conscious decision, I now have a life after football…”

What prompted this bold declaration by Francis Nechironga was the raw nerve that we had touched on the plight of former footballers, who find themselves cast adrift when their days of fame are gone. Ignored by football administrators, treated like lepers by their former clubs and often derided at the various drinking holes littered throughout the country by fans who used to glorify them, some former greats indeed cut a sorry sight. For me this treatment of these Heroes is an abomination!

Football fans of a certain generation will remember well Francis Nechironga, a man renowned for his pace, physical fitness, strength and booming shots at goal. Many newspaper reports of the 1980’s and the early 90’s describe Francis as a “bustling striker, energetic who uses his strength to terrorise defenders…” Indeed Francis was a feared striker whose career blossomed during his high school days at St. Peters Kubatana High school before he joined Caps United, Dairiboard FC, Rio-Dairiboard eventually finishing his career at Arcadia United.

But how did it all begin?

There a number of football families in Zimbabwe and in an earlier article , I mentioned that the Chieza family can be regarded as the First Family of Zimbabwe football. This is because at one point, seven brothers played for Mhangula F C, an African and maybe an a world record.

The Nechirongas run them a close second although the brothers did not play for the same team. Francis ‘s father is the late Jewatt who played and won the league for St Pauls Musami in 1966 under the tutelage of Father Arthur Davis.

Jewatt’s other brothers are Percy who played for Umtali United, Patrick, Harare Hospital and Chapungu, Gibson , Redwing, Reginald, Arcadia, Kennedy , Charles and Edward Pondo who also played for Lusaka Hotspurs. Jawett also bestowed to the nation 1990 Soccer Star of the year, George “Tyson” Nechironga.

“We are a truly football and sporting clan, my other uncle Gerald Nechironga was also good but decided to pursue rugby , Gibson was a boxing champion for Raylton Sports Club while my sister played netball for the Zimbabwe National team and is still playing in South Africa…we have sporting genes.” Francis added proudly.

One man had a great impact on Francis’s football career, a man who would drive him together with other kids all the way from Chishawasha Mission to Harare to watch football games. That man was Father Davis , Francis speaks affectionately about this white missionary who had a passion for football and education.

He says, “Father Davis was a football man and an educationist, a man of the people. He used to pack us like sardines in his old truck and drive us all the way from Chishawasha Mission to Gwanzura Stadium to watch football. He had mentored my father’s career and he also planted the love of football in me.

When he moved to St Peters Kubatana, he wanted to establish a football academy, the idea was to replicate the success enjoyed at St Pauls Musami. He built a decent pitch, built houses for the players and imported football equipment from Germany. He also send some players for attachments in Germany, we were going to be the first football academy in the country..” Francis narrated nostalgically.