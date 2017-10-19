Kwashi hails red-hot Chungwa

CAPS United forward Dominic Chungwa has wormed his way into the hearts of the Green Machine fans after enduring an indifferent start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The burly Chungwa got a lot of stick from the Makepekepe faithful with many questioning the wisdom of coach Lloyd Chitembwe in keeping a striker who was missing gilt-edged chances more than he was scoring.

With encouragement from Chitembwe and his coaching staff, Chungwa has been kept on going as he ignored the naysayers.

Today, Chungwa stands tall after shooting to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership scoring charts where he is on 12 goals together with Black Rhinos’ Lot Chiwunga.

Dynamos’ Christian Ntouba is on 11 goals while Harare City’s Martin Vengesai is on 10.

The quartet is now in a race for the league’s Golden Boot award with only six games to go before the season ends.

Chungwa’s remarkable form in recent weeks has helped Makepekepe climb to fifth place on the log and assistant coach Tostao Kwashi is full of praise for the striker after he netted the winner against Triangle at the weekend.

“Chungwa has got 12 goals but he could be having 16 or 17 goals so we keep challenging him that he should never get satisfied with the 12 he has,” Kwashi said.

“He could have scored a hat-trick but the most important thing is for him to keep working hard like he has been doing in the past six or seven months.

“If you remember the first four games of the season people booed Chungwa but now he is the darling of the crowd.

“So that’s the story of a footballer’s life; that’s the story of our lives. You just have to keep on working hard and prove your critics wrong because everything that happens should come as motivation.”

At the weekend, with a bit of composure, Chungwa could have scored a hat-trick but it seems the pressure of landing the Golden Boot is weighing heavily on his shoulders.

“We encourage Chungwa not to work for the top goal scorer award but to work for the team because at the end of the day the team is the most important thing,” Kwashi said.

“So first things first you have to work for the team…we appreciate that he has scored 12 goals and we encourage him to keep on scoring goals but he should be focussed.

“It’s not about individuals but the collective effort of the 35 people in the team plus the one million plus supporters.

United, who are the defending league champions, are on track for a top four finish clash with Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

“We beat them last time and I’m sure they will be up for revenge; they scored three goals against Yadah so it’s going to be an explosive battle against Black Rhinos,” Kwashi said. Daily News