Dynamos drop points as FC Platinum assume pole position

FC Platinum shot to the top on the Castle Lager PSL log Wednesday afternoon after they outclassed their bitter rivals Shabanie Mine 2-0 in a Zvishavane derby that lived to the billing.

Meanwhile Dynamos dropped points against Tsholotsho at the National Sports stadium to pave way for Pure Platinum.

While it was FC Platinum that was at home, Shabanie Mine fans were the loudest in the first half of the game as their players were displaying exciting football but this changed in the second half.

Second half substitutions by FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza when he introduced Ali Sadiki for Bakacheza and Gerald Takwara for Brett Amidu in the 53 minutes proved tactful as it changed the tempo of the game for the home team.

Ronald Chinyengetere scored for the Platinum miners in the 62 minutes before Mkhokeli Dube sealed the victory with the second goal.