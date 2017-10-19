DJ Tira speaks out after health scare

By Bongani Ndlovu

South Africa’s DJ Tira, who recently had a health scare, says he has been reckless by not giving his body enough rest, something he has since corrected as he is no longer overburdening himself.

The Durbanite, who was in Bulawayo at the weekend, collapsed at his home four months ago after the Durban July where he had a hectic schedule, and had to be rushed to hospital.

Ever since that incident, the DJ is now taking things one step at a time and has since slowed down on his schedule.

During his performance at Club Connect in Bulawayo, the DJ showed that he had fully recovered as he effortlessly held a three-hour set without breaking a sweat.

The next day, he flew out to Pietermaritzburg, beginning the tour of the Afrotainment Summer 2017 album.

“It (collapsing) showed that I was a little bit careless. During the Durban July, I had to work too hard in order for both Fact Durban Rocks and the Afrotainment marquees to be a success.

“Unfortunately, I pushed myself too much as I had back to back events, resulting in me collapsing, but I’m ok now,” said a jovial DJ Tira.

“I know where to draw the line now and my wife is helping me to ensure that I don’t strain myself.”

Turning to his career, DJ Tira, who runs the successful Afrotainment music stable, said he was particularly proud of new entrants, TipCee and Zodwa Wabantu.

“I didn’t think I’d have Zodwa Wabantu as part of Afrotainment and the biggest artiste there. She just adds that zing to the stable. I came here with TipCee, a person that I recently started working with and I must admit that she’s doing well for herself.

“So many of us dream of becoming superstars and the best we can be, but at the same time, people don’t know how hard it is to get there,” said DJ Tira.

Asked if Big Nuz, one of the first groups to be signed to Afrotainment, was still with the label, DJ Tira said: “It’s not something that I should talk about so I can’t say much about it right now, but I think what people are seeing is exactly what it is”.

Big Nuz’s Mampintsha, who has gone solo, recently set up West Ink, a record label which is fronted by his girlfriend, Babes Wodumo. The Chronicle