‘Zanu PF has unleashed terror’

By Blessings Mashaya

Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) has claimed that Zanu PF has launched a terror campaign in the volatile Mashonaland Central province, threatening villagers against supporting the former vice president in next year’s elections.

File picture of Zanu PF youth militia
NPP Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Godfrey Chimombe told the Daily News yesterday Zanu PF  has set up a “terror base’’ at Chaminuka Training Centre in Mt Darwin.

“Our people are being intimidated. One of our supporters Rodie Kadondo was severely beaten by Zanu PF thugs.

“Zanu PF is enrolling youths at Chaminuka Training Centre saying they want to train them farming but actually these people are being used as Zanu PF terror machinery. We have reported our case at Mt Darwin Police Station because our supporters are now living in danger.

“I want to warn Zanu PF that we now dominate the province, whether they like it or not, we are going to form the next government,” Chimombe said.

Mashonaland police spokesperson Petros Masikati said: “The cases have not yet reached our office.”

NPP spokesperson Jeffryson Chitando said Zanu PF has lost respect of rural people.

“Zanu PF has seen its support base crumbling like a deck of cards in Mash Central. Mugabe regarded Mashonaland Central a one-party province but has lost ground. We will not be intimidated by the last kicks of a dying horse. NPP is a peaceful, legal party but would like to warn Zanu PF that violence won’t pay as many would never vote for a violent party.

Efforts to get comment from Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central Dickson Mafios were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable.

In 2008, Mashonaland Central was one of the provinces which witnessed horrific violence which left more than 200 MDC supporters dead when Zanu PF went on a retribution exercise to punish supporters suspected to have backed opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC who beat Mugabe and Zanu PF hands down in that year’s historic, albeit hotly-disputed polls.

However, the results of the elections were withheld for six long weeks by stunned authorities, amid widespread allegations of ballot tampering and fraud which were later revealed by former Zanu PF bigwigs who are now in opposition ranks.

In the ensuing sham presidential run-off, which authorities claimed was needed to determine the winner, Zanu PF apparatchiks engaged in a murderous orgy of violence in which hundreds of Tsvangirai’s supporters were killed in cold blood, forcing the former prime minister in the inclusive government to withdraw from the discredited race altogether. Daily News

  • Hativhunduke magaba semhembwe, this time todzorera.

  • Thats all pussy what u are talking about fucken widow ,,, campaign for yourslf not to at what are others doing

  • PASI NEZVIMBWASUNGATA

  • Andrew zanu hairambirwe vanozviita

  • helele mama dindingwe harinunurigwe .Politics dzonakidza kwandiri dzakafanana nenhabvu hadzidi ndonda unokomplena uchingicomplaner ugodyiwazve.

  • Pamaizviita murikuzanu mait mukuuraya mombe face the music pamberi nemdc

  • Varikunakirwa nema uniform APA mudumbu musina chinhu

  • Test your own medicine.now you feel the Zanu democracy.good.

  • Zootopia Kakara Kununa

    The wicked will never go unpunished

  • Mujuru hz reformed…lets stop denigrating her plz!

  • Some of us we experienced this terror in the early 80s,we are now hardened.When we complained about this terror campaign in matebeleland we were called cry babies.

  • Mike

    I’m not racist but Shona people can you unite and free this nation. Shona parents pliz stop your kids joining these groups. Tell your kids there no farming happening in Zimbabwe to be enrolled for, stop supporting people like Mujuru, I’m even surprised she has a following and opposition parties are engaging her. What can she now do for Zimbabwe? You Shona are supporting her and she does not even an ounce of embarrassment to persue politics again. Only you Shona can correct this Disaster. I know kalanga , Ndebele can’t join these camps no matter what. Free us from this missary as a nation and as the majority in this country, you hold the aces to any change in this country.

