Kenya’s opposition leader calls for mass protests on election day

Nairobi – Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga called Wednesday for mass protests on the day of the October 26 presidential election, in which he has refused to take participate.

“​Protests will go on, on the 26th (there) will be the biggest demonstrations in the whole country,” he told a rally of thousands of supporters in a suburb of Nairobi.

Odinga said last week he was withdrawing from the election, accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of failing to reform since the Supreme Court last month annulled the results of a previous vote and ordered a re-run.

He vowed on Wednesday there would be “no election” on October 26, but did not give details on how he planned to prevent the poll from taking place. AFP