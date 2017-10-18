Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


NewsInternational

Kenya’s opposition leader calls for mass protests on election day

353 7

Nairobi – Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga called Wednesday for mass protests on the day of the October 26 presidential election, in which he has refused to take participate.

National Super Alliance coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses a press conference in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Oct. 10, 2017, announcing withdrawal from presidential rerun slated for Oct. 26. (Xinhua/Allan Mutiso)
National Super Alliance coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses a press conference in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Oct. 10, 2017, announcing withdrawal from presidential rerun slated for Oct. 26. (Xinhua/Allan Mutiso)

“​Protests will go on, on the 26th (there) will be the biggest demonstrations in the whole country,” he told a rally of thousands of supporters in a suburb of Nairobi.

Odinga said last week he was withdrawing from the election, accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of failing to reform since the Supreme Court last month annulled the results of a previous vote and ordered a re-run.

He vowed on Wednesday there would be “no election” on October 26, but did not give details on how he planned to prevent the poll from taking place. AFP

You might also like More from author

  • Ko handi wakabuda here musarudzo chili chaachataura futi mbwende iyi. Vanhu vovurawa woti hauchada ndochii

  • Kenyatta imhata same Mugabe are brother vote riggers

  • This Odinga guy is desperate, he knows he can’t win because his opponent got massive support. Ngaaende kunorara

  • Negotiate guys life will be wasted and it’s not nice for Kenya and Africa in General

  • These opposition leaders are cowards.. You got a great court ruling now you shitting in the face of that judge…
    Nxxxa

  • This Kenyatta even his late father was a dictator, he started where his father left

  • At times one might be tempted to think that its better to be oppressed by whites and live a better life than to be oppressed by fellow blacks and live in misery. Which is better guys? Oppression is oppression.

error: Content is protected !!