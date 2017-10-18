Grace Mugabe files $1,2 million lawsuit

By Daniel Nemukuyu

First Lady Grace Mugabe is suing Lebanese businessman Mr Jamal Joseph Ahmed for $1 230 000 over a diamond ring deal that went sour last year.

Mugabe in April 2015 approached Mr Ahmed, who was in the business of diamond cutting and polishing, and ordered a 100-carat special ring worth $1 350 000 for her wedding anniversary.

She paid in advance through her CBZ Bank account.

However, in breach of the agreement, Mr Ahmed failed to deliver the ring, resulting in a legal wrangle.

An attempt to pay a refund to the First Lady also hit a snag as Mr Ahmed only paid $120 000, leaving a balance of $1 230 000.

In her suit filed at the High Court yesterday, Mugabe is claiming the principal debt plus interest calculated from April 1, 2015 to the date of payment in full.

Harare lawyer Mr Wilson Tatenda Manase of Manase and Manase Legal Practitioner is representing the First Lady in the million-dollar lawsuit.

Grace is seeking an order declaring Mr Ahmed’s shareholding in three companies — Thatchfree Investments, Zulaf Investments and Super Earth Properties — executable.

She also seeks an order allowing her to attach the businessman’s immovable properties in Avondale and Vainona, Harare, if he fails to settle the debt.

Mr Ahmed is a Lebanese national who holds a Zimbabwean residence permit.

He is into diamond cutting, polishing and selling.

Mugabe, in her declaration, stated that she contracted Mr Ahmed to supply the diamond ring in April 2015.

“The plaintiff wanted to purchase a unique diamond ring for her wedding anniversary celebrations. The parties agreed that the diamond ring would be at least 100 carats and the agreed price was $1 350 000.

“The plaintiff duly instructed her bankers, CBZ Bank, to transfer the money into defendant’s bank account, to which the bank duly complied,” reads the declaration.

Mr Ahmed, according to the declaration, became evasive and could not be located for some time after receiving payment.

After the First Lady put pressure on Mr Ahmed to deliver the ring, the businessman reportedly supplied a diamond ring which was far much less in value than the one paid for.

“In response, the defendant tendered a diamond ring worth $30 000 and naturally, the plaintiff refused to take possession of an inferior ring,” the declaration reads.

Mr Ahmed later agreed to pay back the $1 350 000 that had been advanced to him, and he only paid $120 000.

“Despite repeated demand, the defendant has neglected and failed to refund the full amount. The plaintiff has no other remedy but to seek redress from this very Honourable Court,” reads the court papers.

The spending habits of the Mugabes, with money seemingly to burn, is a subject of endless public fascination. Last year more than 4 million Zimbabweans were in need of food aid, and the government was appealing for $1.5bn (£1.1bn) in relief support.

The first lady’s recent splurging has included a $4m mansion in South Africa’s posh Sandhurst suburb and a Rolls Royce. Her son from an earlier marriage, Russell Goreraza, bought two Rolls Royces and air-freighted them to Zimbabwe.

The extravagant lifestyles of two other sons – first in Dubai and now South Africa – has earned them the nickname “Boyz dze smoko” (the terrible boys). When Grace allegedly beat up a model she found in their hotel room in August, it caused a diplomatic incident. The Herald/ IRIN