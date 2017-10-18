Davido’s ‘lies’ aroused police suspicion

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, has explained why the police transferred the case file of the hip-hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, to outstate Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba in Lagos.

Speaking on Channels Television Breakfast Show, Sunrise on Monday, Imohimi said Davido’s actions called for suspicion.

“I asked Davido that, ‘When you left that bar, did you have anything again to do with the deceased?’ What he said was that he was only informed by mutual friends in some other bar that the deceased had died and I took his word for it.

“I called for further investigations, pulled the CCTV cameras from the general hospital, only to discover that it was Davido’s escort Hilux van, his driver and friends that brought a lifeless Tagbo Umeike (the deceased), dumped in the hospital and then fled the scene.”

Imohimi said the response by Davido raises suspicion and that is what is being investigated by the police.

“That raises curiosity and of course, that’s what we are investigating, and that was why I ordered that the matter be moved to outstate CID at Yaba for proper investigation and of course, we will duplicate the case file and forward to DPP, Ministry of Justice for legal advice,” Imohimi said.

He said he believed Davido’s initial statement that he was only informed by mutual friends about Tagbo’s death and even told actress, Caroline Danjuma to be careful about what she posts on social media. Danjuma had accused Davido of being involved in the demise of the former.

“When actress Caroline Danjuma posted on Instagram that Tagbo Umeike was in the company of the pop-star and friends when he died, saying she suspects foul play, I was forced to call all parties involved to my conference room as a kind of pre-investigation fact-finding.

“I asked questions and remember telling Caroline Danjuma that ‘Look you don’t go on your Instagram page without verifying facts because a person’s reputation is concerned’.”

The acting commissioner of Police in Lagos, however, said that the police is not speculating and the investigation into the case is based on facts.

Meanwhile, Davido says he has forgiven those who accused him of complicity in the death of his friend, Tagbo.

Writing on Snapchat, the Fall hit-maker said it is time to move on and get back to music. — Online.