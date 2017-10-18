‘Cyclone’ tears into Bosso

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders tear away winger Tapela Ngwenya has torn into the fading Bulawayo giants’ present crop of players for turning the once mighty institution into a laughing stock.

The former gangly forward who was nicknamed Cyclone by the Bosso faithfuls because of his bulldozing style of play and total commitment to the cause of the black and white army, challenged the players to wear that uniform with honour and prestige and know what it represents.

“I might not have come from the junior ranks of this great institution but I know what it means to wear that black and white kit. It’s not just an ordinary fashion attire but its something special but sadly some of these players of late seem not to realise that.

“I don’t even think it means anything to them when Bosso loses, it’s just like any other result,” said Ngwenya, now assistant coach at Zifa South Region Division One side Makomo, where he is working alongside another player who used to play with his heart for Hwange, Brian Njobvu.

So lethargic has been Highlanders, especially in the second half of the season, that they have only managed to pick up a paltry nine points out of a possible 30 and are still not safe from relegation heading into tomorrow afternoon’s round of matches where they take on Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

The former Northlea High School pupil said it was clear the team’s culture has been diluted and its philosophy thrown out of the window as some people come there for personal glory and nothing else.

“Each team has its culture and philosophy, if that changes then believe me there will be a serious problem and that problem is there at Highlanders now. Those players must wear that black and white jersey with pride and honour but as I said all those things need to be inculcated. It also includes those who coach it, if they come there knowing fully well what Highlanders is and represents there will not be a problem but if it’s a case of sugar coating one’s CV then ayitshayi,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya’s lampooning of the Highlanders players is in the same line as was done by fellow strike partner and fiery hitman Zenzo Moyo who was quoted in the media in 2015 challenging the players to respect the Highlanders brand.

“It’s not pleasant for a big brand like Highlanders to be fighting relegation. You can’t be fighting relegation when you are playing for Highlanders.

“It’s high time these boys focused on playing football and respect Highlanders as a brand. These boys have to make their own history,” Moyo was quoted as saying.

In years gone by, it was rare to see a Highlanders player roaming the streets or patronising bars after a defeat, especially at home but of late its just normal. The Chronicle