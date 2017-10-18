Cops arrest cable thief being treated in hospital

A tip-off by community members of Scottsville, Kraaifontein, in Cape Town, led to the arrest of a man for cable theft.

The man was being treated in hospital for burns to his face and hands when the arrest was made.

“On Monday 16 October 2017 there was an electrical outage reported in the Scotsville area,” the City of Cape Town’s Wayne Dyason said.

“Upon inspection an Electrical Artisan from the City of Cape Town found an open mini substation’s door. There were visible signs of arching inside the mini substation that was located on the sidewalk close to Milton Road in Scotsville in Kraaifontein. A copper electrical jumper cable was also removed/stolen from the mini substation.

“Members if the City of Cape Town’s Metals Theft Unit was contacted and proceeded to the complaint site as well,” he said.

Officers then visited a local day hospital, where the suspect was found.

“The local day hospital was visited where a 38-year-old male that resided in Scotsville was admitted for burn wounds to the face and hands. A criminal case was opened under the Criminal Matters Ammendmnent Act and is being investigated by Kraaifontein SAP.

“Members of the public who did not wish to identified, reported to the Metals Theft Officer that the person who was tampering at the electrical box was electrocuted, but was taken to hospital by other unknown people prior to our arrival. The incident apparently occured shortly after 3pm,” Dyason said.

The estimated repair costs amounts to about R10 000, Dyason said. Cape Argus