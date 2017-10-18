100 not out for Mapeza

By Paul Mundandi

NORMAN MAPEZA will take charge of his 100th match at FC Platinum this afternoon confident his team will grab all points in the explosive Zvishavane Derby at Mandava that could define their quest for a maiden league title. The hosts are coming from an impressive 2-1 victory over Highlanders at Barbourfields where they showed a lot of patience and courage to come back from a goal down and win.

At one stage of the game, which was so full of quality it has become the first domestic league match to be included on the DSTV Catch Up menu, FC Platinum stitched together 10 passes, something that is rare in the Castle Lager Premiership.

“I am happy by the massive win against Highlanders last Sunday and it is my hope that the boys will continue with their form and collect maximum points against Shabanie. There is so much at stake but the most important thing is to get three points tomorrow like I said before, like I have been saying always, we don’t want to fall behind in terms of points from teams in top of us. We need to stay in the hunt, we need to stay in the mix. I know Shabanie Mine need three points for them to survive relegation and we are also chasing for the championship so we need to get maximum points. We need to win at all cost. It’s not about numbers but I have to make sure I put the club’s objectives. It’s normal in life to make decisions which most people will not be happy with at the end of the day. When I brought Chinyama (Takesure) and Dube (Mkhokheli) I knew what I was doing. I knew what they were going to give us as a club ,’’ said Mapeza.

Mapeza said experience will always be key towards the end of the season and Chinyama and Dube provide that. Chinyama forced the error which resulted in Ali Sadiki scoring the winner at Barbourfields while Dube scored the equaliser — a beauty of a goal struck with his left foot, under pressure, and into the roof of the nets.

“In Europe clubs like Manchester United bring top players from other countries and when they do not perform you must not lose hope or focus in terms of objectives. It is their commitment which is very important. Football is not about grudges but what is important is performance to win the game because they are three points at stake. People talk of home advantage but I believe luck is important. I went to Bulawayo and we beat Highlanders. There is no home advantage and all that but what is important is planning well. We are not going to make any changes but I will use the same squad that played against Highlanders. I hope there will be no violence. It will be my third year at Platinum and I believe in Zvishavane we are all friends. We must have a good relationship and I feel we must be like brothers and sisters. We do not want to see people fighting. After the game we must congratulate each other and then go home in good spirits,’’ said Mapeza.

Rodwell Chinyengetere,Winsto Mhango, Ali Sadiki, Chinyama,Dube,Gift Bello ,the Moyo twins Kelvin and Elvis are expected to play their hearts out and keep platinum miners in the race. Shabanie are no easy prey. They have been on the roll with the Mupasiri brothers — Wilson and Farai — playing their hearts out for the community side. The Herald