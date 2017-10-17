SHOT IN THE HEAD. . . Elite cops gun down notorious armed robber

By Thupeyo Muleya

A CRACK police team shot and killed a notorious armed robber and arrested four others in connection with a spate of armed robberies around Beitbridge town and illegal crossings along the Limpopo River.

The robber, commonly known as Kedah was part of a feared gang that unleashed a reign of terror on Beitbridge residents. Several other criminals are still at large.

Sources close to the investigations said yesterday that Kedah was shot around 4PM on Sunday afternoon when he tried to charge at armed police.

They said, sensing danger, the crack unit shot him in the head killing him instantly and his four accomplices surrendered. “The gang used various weapons including guns, iron bars and knives to attack their victims.

“They ran out of luck when a crack unit swooped on them near Dulivhadzimo area on a road leading to the gorge where violent crimes are rife,” said the source.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele could neither confirm nor deny the incident.

He referred questions to national police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, who could not be reached on her mobile phone.

“I have no information. You may need to contact the national police spokesperson,” said Insp Ndebele.

However, sources said Kedah and crew were preying on money changers, taxi drivers, illegal immigrants and mobile cash services operators.

They said the crew were tracked using one of the mobile phones they stole from an EcoCash dealer recently. By the end of the day yesterday, Kedah’s accomplices, whose names are yet to be established, were reported to be assisting police with investigations.

So far police have managed to arrest eight dangerous criminals for armed robbery cases which occurred in the last two weeks around Beitbridge town.

The police have gone into a no-nonsense mode as they seek to restore sanity in the border town.

Last week a police team arrested a Gutu gangster for callously killing a taxi driver before driving away in his car.

Emmanuel Mapfumo (29) who is facing charges of robbery and murder appeared before Beitbridge magistrate, Mr Trevor Nyatsanza on Thursday last week who remanded him in custody to October 25.

Three other armed robbers were arrested during a ZRP and South African Police Services (SAPS) joint operation targeting cross border criminals operating from the Limpopo River. The Chronicle