Relegation battle hots up

While all the attention is pinned on an exciting race for the Castle Lager Premiership title, another interesting battle is also unfolding at the bottom half of the table where 10 teams are still not guaranteed topflight football next season.

Bantu Rovers became the first team to be relegated after the weekend’s 5-0 hammering at the hands of Harare City and the other three teams to join them will be confirmed in the remaining six matches before the season ends.

As it stands Tsholotsho and Hwange, who occupy second and third places from bottom look likely to go down.

Tsholotsho have 20 points while Hwange are on 29 points after 28 rounds of action.

Shabanie Mine, who occupy the last spot of relegation are on 31 points and are only separated by six points with eighth-placed Black Rhinos, who are on 37 points.

The Chinda Boys under Takesure Chiragwi, have shown intent to survive the chop and are unbeaten in their last five matches where they have picked nine points.

Chiragwi has boosted his side’s survival chances especially after beating title aspirants Ngezi Platinum Stars while holding Dynamos and Chicken Inn at home.

There are some tricky matches still in Shabanie Mine’s way as Bulawayo giants Highlanders are also among teams like Triangle, Bulawayo City, Yadah, Harare City and Chapungu who are all still in the relegation mix.

Bosso were beaten 1-2 by second-placed FC Platinum at the weekend to leave them ninth on the log table with 37 points although they still have a game in hand against CAPS United.

Bosso coach Erol Akbay knows they have a mammoth task in the remaining matches to survive relegation.

The fight for relegation continues tomorrow with several matches on the cards across the country. Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Bantu Rovers v ZPC Kariba (Luveve, 1pm), How Mine v Bulawayo City (Luveve), FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava), Chapungu v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Hwange v Yadah (Colliery), Dynamos v Tsholotsho (NSS),

Thursday: Triangle United v Highlanders (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v CAPS United (NSS), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve). Daily News