Ginimbi blows R2 million on birthday bash

Flamboyant South Africa-based businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure claims to have spent about R2 million on his three-day birthday celebrations in Cape Town at the weekend.

Its reported over 120 people attended the bash with over 37 rooms booked at the expensive One & Only hotel located at Waterfront. The hotel charges $950 a night.

In addition to booking a yacht for the 120 people in attendance on Saturday, Ginimbi hosted parties on Friday and Sunday. He also shipped six cars from Johannesburg for use in Cape Town.

Speaking to a state owned tabloid newspaper Ginimbi said;

“In all there was more that R2 million spent over the weekend and this includes what other people paid on their own but for purposes of my birthday celebrations. The direct cost to me was up to R1,2 million while the remainder was settled by the other guys who were in the delegation.

“It cost R68 000 to ship my cars to and from Cape Town. These include two Rolls Royce, two Bentleys, one G-Class and Range Rover Lumma. We flew on South African Airways and virtually took over the business class where 38 of us occupied seats while others traveled economy class.

“The warm up party on Friday cost about R400 00 and the main event was on Saturday where we partied on the yacht, which one has to pay in advance with the food on board.

“There had been worries that weather would ruin it for us but fortunately it went well. We were supposed to 120 but then I made a mistake that i would invite those in Cape Town who were keen to be part of it. If someone said they had a beautiful girlfriend i would invite them for the party so we ended up exceeding the 120 figure for the part that ran between 2pm and 9pm.

“All went well, no incident and then we went for an after-party at the waterfront where we also had our lunch. The party went on till 2am, There was no dress code. We brought out own beer, bought everything that was in the bar and still ran out. It was that crazy and we are still recovering.

“Everyone has left Cape Town but I am still here because I have to ship the cars back to Joburg tomorrow”

Meanwhile, Genius dismissed as fake, an email that purportedly came from him to a lady spotted on Instagram. In the email, there is an offer of US$10 000 for a night with the lady.

“That is fake. But then that is the price I pay for being who I am, a brand that is know all over the world. I have nothing to do with that email and i will not even waste my time discussing contents instead of enjoying what went on at my three day party”. H Metro