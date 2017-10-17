Blade axed in #ZumaReshuffle

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday announced six changes to his national executive.

Zuma has reshuffled his cabinet for the second time this year.

Blade Nzimande has been fired as Minister of Higher Education and Training Minister.

The following changes were made:

1. Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training

2. Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs

3. Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications

4. Mr David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy

5. Adv. Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security

6. Mr Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

“I thank the former members of the National Executive for good service in their previous portfolios,” Zuma said.

“I wish the members who are assuming new portfolios all the best in their new responsibilities.” IOL