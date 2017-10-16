Wenger throws in the towel

Arsene Wenger admitted “it will be difficult” to get back in the English Premier League soccer title race after Arsenal’s 2-1 loss at Watford on Saturday left them nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Gunners gave up a 1-0 lead as Troy Deeney netted from the penalty spot in the second half and Tom Cleverley scored an injury-time winner from a rebound at Vicarage Road, with Wenger’s team wasting a chance to climb back in the top four.

It was Arsenal’s third loss in four league away games this season, leaving them in sixth place with 13 points from eight games.

“It will be difficult (to catch the leaders), of course. But I think at the moment we are not too much looking at Man City, we are looking at ourselves,” Wenger told a news conference.

“We have to bounce back from our disappointment today because we look like we can make results when we play the game like we did in the first half. But we need to be at the level for 90 minutes like that.”

Per Mertesacker had put Arsenal ahead in the first half, heading home a corner to mark his first league start since April 2016. — ESPN.