Jah Prayzah unveils ‘Kutonga Kwaro’ in style

By Vongai Mbara

Last Friday, all roads led to Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) where Uzumba-bred musician Jah Prayzah launched his eighth album, “Kutonga Kwaro” Though things started on a low note with fans disappointed that Nigerian superstar Davido was no longer coming, the event later turned magical and his replacements Oliver Mtukudzi and Winky D did not disappoint.

From a surprise performance by Zambia’s Mampi who blew away the crowd to Jah Prayzah’s collaboration with Nigerian afro pop songstress Yemi Alade, the night was full of surprises.

The gig, which was scheduled to start around 8pm, was delayed and it appeared it would be a flop as the venue was half empty around 10pm. People however, started pouring in around 11pm and in no time, HICC was fully packed with music lovers ready to have a good time.

Contemporary musician Ba Shupi opened the show with his popular songs, “Akarohwa Mari”, “Ma1” and “Mainini”. He did his “Zvigure” dance and the crowd enjoyed his performance which lasted for about 20 minutes.

That is the thing about big shows like this, supporting acts should not perform for a long time otherwise they upset the crowd who would have come to see the main acts. Rising afro jazz crooner Mbeu performed next and he visibly excited his mentor Tuku who was clapping and nodding throughout his performance.

Rumbidzai “Newsbae” Takawira and Nigel Mushapaidze affectionately known as Dual Sim were the event’s hosts and they came all glammed up. Comedian Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya was the one to introduce the guest of honour, Wicknell Chivayo who came with his sturdy pocket. Chivayo officially bought the first copy of “Kutonga Kwaro” for $10 000 and added an extra $2 000 cash to Jah Prayzah’s wife as a token of appreciation for taking good care of the musician.

“I am happy to be part of this and I do not want to just thank Jah Prayzah alone but his wife as well. He would not be the man he is today if it was not for his wife and with that being said, this is to say thank you for that,’ said Chivayo.

After his speech, there was a special screening of Jah Prayzah’s two videos for “Nziyo Yerudo” featuring Yemi Alade and “Chengetedza” which surprisingly many knew the lyrics to. The videos will live to people’s expectations as Jah Prayzah is known for producing high quality and well-scripted videos. Even Jah Prayzah himself could not hide his excitement about the videos and confessed how star struck he was to do a song with Nigerian diva Yemi Alade.

“Nziyo Yerudo’ is a very special song and is probably my favorite video. It is basically about a person who only heard a girl on radio and loved her but has finally met her,” said Jah Prayzah as he introduced the video to the crowd. Beat-boxing artist, ProBeats came next and dazed the crowd with his unique talent of making beats using his mouth.

He did a beat for Davido’s “If” and the crowd went ballistic. MTM’s Nutty O and Exq were next and from their performance, it was clear why Jah Prayzah chose them. They are very talented. The two performed their collaboration “Let’s Talk About It” then Exq took over performing hits, “Bhachura”, “Jerusarema” and “Nhemha” whilst the crowd cheered. His performance led to Jah Prayzah’s “not-so-great” performance. Dressed in red, Jah Prayzah performed his latest songs “Ndini Ndamubata” and “Chengetedza” but the crowd seemed to be tense and he noticed it.

“I do not like to perform new songs because you do not know the lyrics. You need to listen to them first so when I come back on stage, I will be performing the old songs” he said.

Music legend Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi came to the rescue performing songs “Madiro”, “Ndakuvara” and “Bopoto”. As always, Tuku effortlessly entertained the crowd and for about an hour, music lovers were in for a treat by the music legend. Up next was Andy Muridzo who was given 20 minutes to perform and he did justice to it.

The expecting father picked people’s favourites, “Dherira”, “Zvidhafu” among others and showed his mbira playing skills instead of doing cover songs like he normally do. After Muridzo, the crowd was shocked when media personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa announced the presence of Zambian songstress, Mampi who came on stage and performed her two hits “Why” and “Walilowelela”

Dressed in black and green stiletos, Mampi’s performance was brief and exciting which led to Jah Prayzah’s return. This time he came dressed in black and a silver sparkling jacket. He performed his old songs including a special request from the guest of honour, “Goto”. He managed to recover from his previous performance and for an hour, he performed songs from his previous albums like “Gotchie-gotchie”, “Seke Mutema” and “Sendekera”.

He thanked fans for supporting him and left the stage for rising dancehall character Jah Signal. The “Tirarira” chanter blew the crowd away with his hit songs “Yekedero” and “Fashion Police” Jah Signal warmed the stage up for the ‘Gafa’ aka Winky D who closed the night. He is known for stealing the show at all international concerts and the decision to let him perform last was probably the smartest.

As always, his performance was on point however by the time he came on stage around 3am, many were tired and some were already leaving the venue. Besides that, he managed to deliver his best performance singing songs “Bhebhi RaMwari”, “Disappear” and his newest “Madrinks Mucup” among others. All in all it was a beautiful night, the album was launched successful and it is yet to be seen if “Kutonga Kwaro” will sustain in the market. The Herald