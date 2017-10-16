Chivayo buys Jah Prayzah album for $10 000 – PICTURES

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo officially bought the first copy of “Kutonga Kwaro” for $10 000 and added an extra $2 000 cash to Jah Prayzah’s wife as a token of appreciation for taking good care of the musician.

“I am happy to be part of this and I do not want to just thank Jah Prayzah alone but his wife as well. He would not be the man he is today if it was not for his wife and with that being said, this is to say thank you for that,’ said Chivayo.

After his speech, there was a special screening of Jah Prayzah’s two videos for “Nziyo Yerudo” featuring Yemi Alade and “Chengetedza” which surprisingly many knew the lyrics to.