Zimbo guaranteed Chelsea trip

By Don Makanyanga

Zimbabwe is guaranteed of sending at least one player to Chelsea Football Club’s Cobham training centre in London next year under the English Premiership club’s partnership deal with Shield deodorant.

Riding on Chelsea’s existing partnership with Shield in South Africa, the new partnership will see the Blues expanding their scouting network to Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Zambia and Nigeria.

Chelsea, currently home to Nigerian Victor Moses, have always had an appetite for African players with lads such as Michael Essien, Solomon Kalou, Didier Drogba and Obi Mikel all having done duty for them in the past.

Chengetai Mujakachi, Shield brand manager for Southern Africa, yesterday revealed that at least one player from each of the seven participating countries is guaranteed a potential life-changing trip to London.

“Once those guaranteed seven slots are filled the Chelsea scouts will then use their expertise to choose the other members of the team solely based on talent and not nationality.

“There is definitely a chance for Zimbabwe to send more than one player to Chelsea and it’s up to the local players to prove their worth when the scouts visit next year.”

Mujakachi added that current Premier Soccer League players are eligible to take part in the competition.

“The fact that someone plays for Dynamos or Highlanders is not a hindrance,” she said.

“Without giving away much let me disclose that we will be working with established clubs. Currently, there are some in-house discussions and once finalised relevant parties will be informed.”

The fact that Zimbabwe is part of the Chelsea and Shield partnership is a sign that Unilever has confidence in the country and its human resources, added Mujakachi.

“This is not a one-off thing, it’s a three-year programme and Zimbabwe will benefit as much as the other six participating countries during the duration of this partnership.

“Initially, we are scouting for an established player but going forward focus will be on grassroots football and we intend to make sure that every kid, no matter their location, gets a chance to impress Chelsea with the full backing of Shield.

“We know that kids from rural areas are usually left out under such programmes but our promise to them is ‘We won’t let you down’.” The Sunday Mail