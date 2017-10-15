Too soon to forget Tongai Moyo

By Prince Mushawevato

Gone and forgotten! The two words seem to describe the current scenario pertaining to the late sungura maestro Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo.

Today, October 15, marks exactly six years following the demise of the energetic, affable and charismatic Utakataka Express frontman, also known as “Igwe”.

Sadly, it appears like the drive to celebrate his legacy is fast fading.

It is disturbing to note his eldest son and heir of Utakataka Express Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo, including promoters and the so-called close friends of Dhewa, have thus far remained mum on Dhewa’s death anniversary.

And the general conclusion among many is that the rising musician has either deliberately decided to ignore or forget the “dark day” or has been too busy to notice “it is that time of the year again”.

Granted, the musician might not have financial muscle to organise a big tribute gig like has been the case in the past but he could have at least dedicated one of his regular shows to the late maestro.

That has not been the case.

The young lad’s poster for a gig that was scheduled for Club Joy Centre in Chitungwiza yesterday (October 14), the eve of his father’s death, did not even carry a single tribute message to the late maestro.

It was only after a handful of alert and concerned die-hard Utakataka Express fans started enquiring about Dhewa’s commemorations on social media that Peter appeared to have had an afterthought.

The firebrand musician swiftly turned one of his forthcoming gigs scheduled for Extra Mile Leisure Spot on October 29 into a “Tongai ‘Dhewa’ Moyo Commemoration Show”.

The poster for the gig, which also features Leonard Zhakata and some yet-to-be-named artistes was only made public last Thursday afternoon.

In previous years, enthusiasm for the tribute gig(s) was visibly high.

The major show, which usually featured most if not all of the country’s top acts including foreign artistes like Motswana singer Naledi “Slizer” Kaisara, was heavily advertised, a month or so before the event.

The turnout was equally impressive.

Now Peter explains his predicament.

“We have not finished preparations for the commemoration gig(s). The shows could not be done mid-month because fans suggested we push the dates to month-end where they will have received their incomes,” said Peter.

“Plans are to have three tribute gigs. The main one will be on October 29 at Extra Mile preceded by two other gigs slated for Chegutu and Karoi that same weekend although we are still to finalise with venue owners for the first two shows.”

Lack of interest for the supposed annual event started manifesting last year. Peter was not so eager to have the event in the period in question.

He told this publication that promoters who used to help him coordinate the show had apparently become sluggish.

One could easily be forgiven for assuming that Dhewa died ahead of the late dendera maestro Simon “Chopper” Chimbetu judging from the way the two artistes’ tribute gigs have been handled.

Chopper died some 12 years back but his son Suluman “Sulu” Chimbetu has consistently prioritised his father’s tribute gigs.

This year, just like has been the case over the last decade, Sulu dedicated the whole month of August to the fallen dendera music icon.

Besides, he started publicising the events weeks before the actual tribute date (August 14).

“I’m now organising the tribute shows alone. The support that used to come before has since stopped. I must admit though that it is proving difficult to go it alone but at the same time it comes with advantages as no one cheats me from whatever proceeds that come from it,” adds Peter.

However, the “partial blind-eye” might all be part of the Young Igwe’s strategy in making a bold statement in the cut-throat music industry!

Critics argue he, just like other sons and daughters of fallen legends, has lived in his father’s shadow for long and the time is now or never for him to break out of the cocoon.

Peter’s third and latest offering “Mopao Mokonzi” appears to have endeared him well to fans.

So he equally feels the need to stop swinging on the sympathy branch.

“We have been invited to every major show in the country – talk of the Carnival, Chibuku Road to Fame, Makomo gig in Hwange, the Police Commissioner-General’s Funfair, etc,following the release of ‘Mopao Mokonzi’.

“I guess those that used to doubt us now realise Utakataka Express is formidable and has grown from strength to strength,” notes Peter.