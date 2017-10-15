Mapeza 99 not out

By Langton Nyakwenda

Norman Mapeza takes charge of his 99th Premiership game on the FC Platinum bench away to Highlanders today but the jury is still out on whether the gaffer has been a success at the club.

A total of 53 wins, 33 draws and 12 losses during a period spanning 1 162 days reads Mapeza’s report card ahead of a tough trip to Barbourfields.

The former Warriors midfielder has bagged 192 points out of a possible 294, which translates to a success rate of 65 percent, since joining Pure Platinum Play on August 10, 2014.

However, it’s an open secret that FC Platinum went for Mapeza with the conviction that he will be able deliver the Premiership title they badly crave.

In 2014 the club was in the title race but ended up six points behind eventual champions Dynamos, in 2015 they finished third and last year they were edged out by Caps United by just two points.

Failure to land this year’s title might prompt the end of a marriage that began with a 1-0 away victory over Black Rhinos at Rimuka on August 20, 2014.

But Mapeza, who won the title with Monomotapa in 2008, remains confident.

“We are living a life of a fishermen, if you don’t catch today that doesn’t mean you have to give up. It’s all about perseverance,” he said.

After coming close last year FC Platinum invested heavily at the start of the season, roping in Gift Mbweti and Brett Amidu in the offseason before beefing it up with the signing of Takesure Chinyama and Mkhokheli Dube in mid-season.

However, scoring has remained their biggest weakness as they have only found the target 28 times in 27 outings.

The Zvishavane miners boast the meanest defence in the league, which has conceded just 13 times, but their failure to translate possession into goals has seen them drawing a massive 11 games this season.

Attacking linkman Rodwell Chinyengetere is the club’s leading scorer with five goals while veteran striker Charles Sibanda has scored just four.

Mbweti, who was brought to Zvishavane from Hwange on the back of a wonder season with Chipangano, has struggled in the Midlands.

However, with the title race heading to the wire Mapeza says he won’t mind if his team wins all their remaining seven matches by identical 1-0 score- lines.

“Goals are a worry, yes, but 99 percent of the time the championship is determined on points,” he said.

“We can win the championship with 35 goals from 34 games that is if we win 1-0 in all our remaining games.

“The good thing is we are challenging again for the title and this is the third consecutive time we are in the race.

“I am more than happy with the way the season has gone so far because we are still in the mix. We just need to remain focused and do our best to win all our remaining matches.”

After facing Bosso, FC Platinum will play Shabanie (home), Harare City (away), ZPC Kariba (home), Tsholotsho (away), Ngezi Platinum (home) and Chapungu (away) in the home run.

Mapeza has taken some tough decisions and often unpopular decisions this season.

Gift Bello is no longer the number one centre-back while reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Petros Mhari has been relegated to the bench by the unheralded Wallace Magalane.

Magalane has played seven games and conceded once, against Caps United a fortnight ago.

Crowd favourite Marshal Mudehwe continues to warm the bench as does Amidu.

“As a coach you have to reward performance and select the team on merit,” said the FC Platinum gaffer.

“Petros (Mhari) was our number one since I took over but Magalane came in and took his chance.

“It’s the same with Bello, you can see the other guys have been doing well even in his absence.”

The Zvishavane side has won at Highlanders over the last two seasons but with the pressure of chasing the championship heavily on their shoulder Mapeza knows it’s time to show character.

“It’s not like we are the only team under pressure, even Dynamos, the log leaders, are also under pressure. All the teams are feeling the heat. We just have to stay composed and do what we have to do.

"History is history. This one will be a massive one because we are playing a Highlanders side that is on a high after beating Chicken Inn 4-0," he said.