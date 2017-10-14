Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Man raises someone else’s child for 17 years

11,599 62

By Gibson Mhaka

Billy Jean moment!

In a case of paternity fraud akin to bereavement, a Bulawayo man now based in the United Kingdom had been living a lie after he was allegedly tricked by his estranged wife into supporting another man’s child for 16 years.

Sithokozile Maphosa was suing him for both child and spousal maintenance.

Bekithemba Maphosa discovered the harsh reality that the son he raised into his teenage years was not his last week at the Bulawayo Maintenance Court where his estranged wife Sithokozile Maphosa was suing him for both child and spousal maintenance.

In her suit papers, filed under case Number M741/ 17 at the Bulawayo Maintenance Court, Sithokozile from Emganwini suburb was demanding $298 for both child and spousal support per month.

“I am applying for maintenance from the respondent who is employed in the United Kingdom. The respondent (Bekithemba) is the responsible person legally liable to maintain the under mentioned dependants (the child and wife) and I wish to claim a monthly child and spousal maintenance of $298,” reads part of her submissions.

In his opposing affidavit, Bekithemba however, disputed Sithokozile’s claim saying he was not the father of the child.

“The sum of $298 per month being the applicant’s claim for spousal maintenance and child maintenance is unjustified. The minor child, which the applicant claims I am liable to maintain, is not my son. I am therefore under no legal obligation to maintain the minor child and the applicant’s claim must be dismissed.

“The applicant is not entitled to spousal maintenance. The applicant and I have not been living together for 17 years and we are currently undergoing divorce proceedings. Considering that we are going through divorce proceedings, I will no longer owe applicant a duty to support her in as much as she will not owe the same duty.

“The applicant has a means to support herself, she sells chickens for a living and also makes clothes and sells them, therefore her claim for spousal maintenance under these circumstances should therefore be dismissed,” reads part of his affidavit.

Bekithemba further disputed the claim on the grounds that he filed divorce proceedings against Sithokozile after he discovered that the child was not his through the DNA tests he “secretly” conducted in the UK.

When asked by the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya who initially dealt with the matter, if she was sure that the child was of her estranged husband, Sithokozile said:

“I know the child belongs to him. May the tests be re-done. The tests were done in January 2017 and they were done by a private doctor and that is why I am sure they are not authentic. I am sure that the child is his since we were staying together before he went to the UK”.

Bekithemba however, insisted that the child was not his, claiming Sithokozile blatantly lied to him.

“For 16 years the applicant blatantly lied to me that the minor child was mine. It follows that she has exhibited a history of being deceitful and as such is being deceitful in bringing this application.”

In a ruling delivered on 01 June the magistrate however, ordered Bekithemba to pay $100 as monthly maintenance for the child pending DNA tests to be conducted within six months of granting the order.

In addition he was also ordered to pay $100 as spousal maintenance for applicant until applicant remarries or a decree of divorce is granted and or becomes self-supporting whichever comes first.

Bekithemba, who was sincerely sure that Sithokizile had deceived him, last week was exonerated by the tests which were conducted by National Blood Services Zimbabwe in conjunction with Unistel Medical Laboratories, Cape Town, in South Africa which proved that he was not the father.

The results read:-“An incompatibility with paternity was found more than two markers. Paternity of individual (Mr Maphosa Bekithemba) is excluded with a high degree of uncertainty”.

Following the results Bulawayo senior magistrate Sharon Rosemani discharged maintenance for the child.

As of the spousal maintenance she said it was better for it to be decided at the High Court where the issue of their divorce was being dealt with.

Sithokozile, however, created drama after the court session when she quickly disappeared from the scene before the lawyer who was representing her estranged husband talked to her. B Metro

  • Vakadzi imhuka dzemusango

  • The man is luck to find the truth others won’t be that fortunate until death

  • Shit

  • Nothing new.

  • The child must think twice against the father and mother what type of people are they. This man is blessed

  • Loyce Zainab Asani

  • Who knows some kids is a woman many men are keeping them without knowing

  • Muroyi musatanyoko

  • 16 years…uuum women lie…thats y we treating them like sht nowadays

  • Women have always been deceitful creatures from creation -check the bible !

  • And the magistrate has the guts to say he has to continue with spousal support, why can’t she get the spousal support from the real father of her child??

    • i thought the magistrate referred the case to high court

    • But why my friend?? Those are delaying tactics so that he continues paying in the meantime!!! What was wrong with quashing it as well!!

    • And these crazy magistrates are the ones causing us to end up taking the law into our own hands, in this case I simply decide for myself and no need to listen to this magistrate shit

    • Yes very true we end up taking the law into our own hands, because this is very painful, honestly how can you continue supporting someone who did this to you??

    • Marriage is a business arrangement, all that bull about holy matrimony is just a way of sanitising good old transactional sex. Now in business you make a profit or a loss and this man happened to make a loss in a bad investment (marriage).

    • You read incorrectly.Firstly the woman said the results were not authentic and the magistrate ruled that he continues paying maintenance pending New tests within 6 months.New tests were done and proved he is not the father and the Court dispersed/voided the maintenance.Very correct and logical

    • Re- read —the court only stopped the maintenence for the child, the spousal support of $100 is still on, was refered to high court!!

  • Ndozvinoita hupenyu sometimes it happens for reason. But how this child feels .

  • From Eve to Delilar even now to Cables women are so decieving

  • Parliament must enact laws to arrest such women.they must rot in jail.those who champion man’ s rights must make sure that law is passed.we cannot have women devils treated as demi gods

    • True, and as men we must rise against such ills, protests which are a bit more bellicose is the way to go.

  • The judicial it’s baseless and biased in Zimbabwe

  • Mwana ngaafanane newe baba vake.Period.Ndiwe wakakanda mhodzi

  • Ezalelwe esibayeni sakho, ngeyakho, kusitsho isintu.

  • Its only in evil Zimbabwe where they championing girl child rights , but to be honest those creatures are not good at all

  • Kuncono ukumucina ukukwazi kulokwenziwa isithuthá abafazi kabasoze bangene ezulwini nge nxa yamanga àbo nxeee

  • She should be beaten, shit!

  • Chikomba hachina Mwana tora mwana ndewako achakuchengeta

  • He must kill them both

  • My mum told me one thing….. She said your shuld either looke like you when u were young Or At least have some features of you or your family…

  • Ladies

  • sad tru story

  • Shame this mother is a bad one

  • All men who are paying maintanance must go for patenity tests. In most cases the child is not yours. Chakaita kuti musiyane ndicho chakaitisa mwana iyeye not tuma minor fighting tunozoitwa. Its just a simptom of bigger problems behind the story.

  • Kunyanya mafirst born pane nyaya kkkkkk

  • How about the poor child. No one seems to care how he feels!!

  • She should pay back all the money she duped the man. That’s why in severe cases of such fraud lives are lost.

  • She devil

  • Koo Mukadzi wacho waanga achigara naye achimuchengeta haasi mwana we mumwe murume here

  • yu will find those women groups supporting that stupid . She deserve a jail becoz it theft by conversion

  • Zvowanikwa. Its regrettable.

  • Ella Moyondizvo Bom hona. Tag Macie ndiye aiti netfilx.

  • saka vakadzi muchiurawa mbwa dzevanhu

  • It is not bad to raise someone’s child.

  • zvinowanika unenge waitwawo rough varume do it too inga vanomitisawo wani

  • Betrayal at its gross..

  • What that woman did is very very very bad but think of It this way how does the child feel after living a lie for all those years that kid should thank that man for taking care of him

