This is how your hubby likes it!….. Woman demonstrates raunchy positions to lover’s wife

By Gibson Mhaka

This is how we do it!

A woman from How Mine on the outskirts of Bulawayo told of how her husband’s lover was emotionally disturbing her by allegedly demonstrating to her different positions that she claimed got her “satisfied” whenever she slept with her husband.

Memory Nzure is apparently fed up of her husband Charles Chivenyika’s unidentified girlfriend’s raunchy demonstrations. She gave a demo display at the Bulawayo Civil Court where she was seeking a restraining order against her husband.

She said in the process of the alleged impromptu strip show, Chivenyika’s lover would be bragging that her husband of 15 years was a tiger in bed who produces powerful love sessions.

As if the raunchy demonstrations by her husband’s lover were not enough, Nzure said Chivenyika was also in the habit of physically assaulting her with a belt in front of their children wherever he came from visiting his girlfriend.

“I am customarily married to Charles Chivenyika for 15 years and we did not have any problems until he started having a girlfriend a few months ago. From that time he started to physically assault me with a belt. Whenever he comes from seeing his girlfriend he abuses me.

“The girlfriend, whenever I meet her she lifts her dress before making demonstrations of some positions she claims to do when sleeping with my husband,” lamented Nzure.

She said because of the influence he was getting from his girlfriend, Chivenyika was no longer supporting the family.

“He is no longer supporting his family as he is now channelling all the financial resources towards his girlfriend. He is also disrespectful to my family and I once reported him to the police thinking he was going to change his abusive behaviour but he hasn’t changed at all.”

Chivenyika disputed his wife’s accusations saying she was in fact the one abusing him.

“I am not assaulting her as she has claimed before this court. She is the one abusing me by not giving me transport money whenever I am going to work,” he tersely said.

His response did not however, elicit any sympathy from the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya who sternly ordered him not to verbally or physically abuse his wife. B Metro