Shurugwi man kills neighbour over blankets

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A 23-year-old man from Shurugwi allegedly fatally struck his neighbour on the head with an axe after accusing him of stealing his blankets.

Luke Manuel Dzama of Tana A Resettlement in Shurugwi, also stole the deceased’s mobile phone after committing the offence.

He appeared before Shurugwi resident magistrate Mr Tavengwa Sangster on Tuesday facing one count of murder. Dzama was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to today.

Mr Sangster advised Dzama to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecutor Mr Pride Gomera told the court that on October 5, Dzama took an axe and a log and proceeded to the late Mr Paison Mukanuki’s home. Dzama, Mr Gomera said, suspected that Mukanuki had stolen his blankets.

“The accused gained entry into Mukanuki’s bedroom hut by breaking the door using the axe,” said Mr Gomera.

“While inside the bedroom he allegedly fatally struck the now deceased with an axe three times on the head. He then stole Mukanuki’s cellphone and a box of matches before fleeing from the scene. He left behind a blood stained axe and log.”

Mr Gomera said Mukanuki’s body was discovered by a neighbour who reported the matter to the police. The Herald