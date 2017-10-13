It’s Jah Prayzah’s big day

Have you ever heard the word “paraskevidekatriaphobia”? Never mind trying to pronounce it. It is a strange word indeed and it is found in the world of superstition, referring to the fear associated with Friday the 13th in some Western beliefs.

And local musician Jah Prayzah seems unmoved with that strange word. In fact, instead of labouring to pronounce “paraskevidekatriaphobia” and getting worried about threats of unlucky events that some people associate with Friday the 13th, Jah Prayzah will be shouting “Kutonga Kwaro”, an album that he launches at the Harare International Conference Centre tonight.

It will be the musician’s big day.

“Kutonga Kwaro” is Jah Prayzah’s eighth album and it comes 61 weeks after the release of his previous album “Mdara Vachauya” that was launched at the same venue on August 12, 2016 with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz as the guest international performer.

This time Jah Prayzah has invited Nigerian singer Davido, who is expected to grace tonight’s concert that will also feature musicians from Military Touch Movement.

Diamond Platnumz came after he had done “Watora Mari” with Jah Prayzah and, in similar fashion, Davido comes after their collaboration, “My Lilly”, whose video will also be launched tonight. Yesterday Jah Prayzah was ecstatic about the launch.

“The big day has come. Many people have been waiting for the album and I am happy that we will be unveiling it at HICC. It is great to have Davido with us at the launch. We worked well with him when we did the collaboration. We have planned to perform the collaboration and we know people will love it. We have done our best on the album and we hope our fans will like it.”

To add style to the event, Jah Prayzah has engaged the services of renowned producer Tembani Mubochwa who has made outfits that the musician will don tonight. Mubochwa recently made waves at a fashion show in Ethiopia and his star is shining. Organisers of the show, 2Kings Entertainment, said they are looking forward to a great event.

“We want to make sure that the show becomes an event to remember and we will do our best to facilitate what the artistes request for,” said Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment.

“There are a number of acts that will be on stage and we are taking each segment of the show as a special act. Davido did well the last time he came and it will be a more special event because this time he has a collaboration with a local musician.” The Herald