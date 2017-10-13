Chungwa happy after winning PSL awards

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United striker Dominic Chungwa says he is living his dream after being crowned the Castle Lager Player of the Month for September.

The bustling forward, who has shamed the critics who used to describe him as a poor player, has thrived in his role as the spearhead of the Green Machine attack.

His mentor Lloyd Mutasa was also crowned the Coach of the Month.

Chungwa’s award comes one month after bagging the CAPS United Fans’ Award for the Player of the Month. The forward, who scored three goals as he turned hero for the reigning league champions on several occasions during the month under review, has been on fire. He is in the running for the Golden Boot accolade and one of the slots on the Soccer Stars of the Year list.

“Words alone cannot describe how happy I am at the moment. Winning the PSL Player of the Month award is no mean feat, especially considering that I also won the CAPS fans’ award the last time,’’ said Chungwa.

“I owe all this to my teammates who are very much supportive of me. Meanwhile, the CAPS United Former Players Association have contributed towards the treatment of one of the team’s legends Friday “Amayenge” Phiri who is not feeling well.

The former Warriors star is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and the association’s chairperson, Charles ‘’Raw Meat’’ Sibanda, hailed his colleagues for their helping hand.

“I would like to commend the former CAPS United players, including Frank Nyamukuta, Alois Bunjira, Charlie Jones and others for contributing towards the treatment of one of the club’s former stars,” he said. Phiri has been jobless for some time now after some coaching stints with Tripple B, Shabanie, Monomotapa and CAPS United. The Herald