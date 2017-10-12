Britain’s most wanted female terrorist White Widow Sally Jones ‘killed’ in drone strike

By Nicola Harley | The Telegraph |

Britain’s most wanted female terrorist Sally Jones, nick-named the White Widow, has reportedly been killed in a drone strike.

The fugitive jihadi, who was once a punk rock singer, was killed in June in a US strike close to the border between Syria and Iraq.

For more than three years Jones has been the world’s most wanted female terrorist.

She fled to Syria from Kent in 2013 to marry computer hacker Junaid Hussain, an Isil fighter from Birmingham, and took her then 11-year-old son, Joe “JoJo” Dixon with her.

A Whitehall source last night told the Sun: “The Americans zapped her trying to get away from Raqqa. Quite frankly, it’s good riddance.”

CIA officials told their UK counterparts that a US Air Force Predator killed 50-year-old Jones in June, it reports.

It is not known if her son was with her.

US intelligence chiefs say they cannot be 100 per cent certain that the strike killed Jones as there was no attempt to recover any of her DNA.

Jones had been a single mother-of-two living on benefits when she met her future husband, then 19, online and became besotted with him.

Hassan told Jones he wanted to leave to join Isil and encouraged her to join him.