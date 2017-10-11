Nakamba is player of the month in Belgium

Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is already making waves in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League where he has been named the Proximus Player of the Month for September.

The box-to-box midfielder, who is one of the stars who have come out of Methembe Ndlovu’s productive nursery at Bantu Rovers, beat fellow midfielders Hans Vanaken and Ruud Vormer into second and third places.

Nakamba is in his first season in the Belgian top-flight league after having been secured from Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem in a multi-million dollar deal.

The Zimbabwean has impressed at giants Club Brugge where he is rated as very strong in tackling and strong in passing, ball interceptions and concentration.

He is yet to score for his new employers. An all-Zimbabwean battle is on the cards this coming weekend when Nakamba’s club battle Warriors’ skipper Knowledge Musona’s KV Oostende.

Nakamba arrived in Belgium after having been voted the Vitesse Arnhem’s second best player at the end of last season. The Warriors star amassed 35 percent of the votes — just three percent behind eventual best Ricky van Wolfswinkel. Guram Kashia Hij was a distant third with nine percent.

Vitesse finished fifth in the league, a distant 31 points behind eventual champions Feyenoord who amassed 82 points from 34 league matches. However, at the end of last month, Nakamba bagged his first silverware in Europe when his side collected a major trophy for the first time in their 125-year existence by beating AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final. The Herald