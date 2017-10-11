‘Fake CIO boss extorts’ Chivayo

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Kwekwe-based environmental consultant fraudulently registered mobile numbers belonging to two members of the Central Intelligence Organisation before demanding entertainment allowances from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a Harare court heard yesterday.

Professor Moyo, 38, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Dzumbira charged with fraud.

Prosecutor Benjamin Chikerema opposed Moyo’s admission to bail on the basis that he was found with more copies of fraudulently acquired particulars of other people.

Chikerema argued that there were high chances that Moyo would re-offend if admitted to bail.

The complainant is Chivayo — popularly known as Sir Wicknell — a director at IMC Transport Services (Pvt) Ltd.

The State alleged that on March 2, 2011, Moyo fraudulently secured an Econet Line 0776 342 536 which he registered using a national identity card belonging to Itayi Kangarawa.

The court heard that Moyo later registered that same line for Ecocash in the name Aaron Nhepera but using the stolen identification number.

It was alleged that on September 9, Moyo then called Chivayo and identified himself as Nhepera, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

He allegedly asked for money to entertain his visitors that weekend.

The court heard that Moyo also used another line to communicate with Chivayo after identifying himself as a CIO operative called Ngoni Nyamasoka.

Chivayo allegedly made efforts to verify the owners of numbers that had been used to call him and discovered that they were registered in Nhepera and Nyamasoka’s names.

He then checked with the office of deputy director CIO and established that he was not aware of the fake call leading to a police probe.

Investigations made by Econet on the fraudulently registered mobile numbers led to the identification and arrest of Moyo on October 4.

The fraudulently registered lines and a national identity card, belonging to Itai Kangwara, were recovered from Moyo and will be used as evidence in court. Daily News