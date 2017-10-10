Soldier stabs pregnant cop wife

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Tendai Rupapa

A 36-year-old soldier reportedly stabbed his pregnant wife, who is a police officer, more than five times, leaving her seriously wounded before breaking both her hands after she had asked for a divorce.

File picture of soldiers in Zimbabwe

Muyengwa Maponga, who is based at Parachute Regiment at Inkomo Barracks, is said to have stabbed his wife with a bayonet in the ear damaging her eardrum and nerves, which affected her eyes. (A bayonet is a knife attached to the end of the barrel of a rifle.)

Maponga also stabbed his wife on the back, on the breast and shoulder. He further stabbed her several times on her hands, before kicking and stamping on them, breaking both her hands.

Maponga, who is facing attempted murder charges, was denied bail by magistrate Ms Josephine Sande when he recently appeared in court. He was advised to approach the High Court for bail issues. Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on August 27, at around 3pm, the complaint went to the shops in the company of her mother and sister.

They were called back home by her husband and since the couple was having some domestic issues, Maponga told his wife that he wanted to discuss something with her.

According to the woman, Maponga once assaulted her and her brother and to avoid violence, she took two police officers from a nearby police post and went with them to her house. She wanted to discuss with Maponga in the presence of the police.

After their meeting in which she told Maponga that she wanted a divorce, the complainant drove back the police officers to the station and decided to sleep at a relative’s house.

At around 4am the following morning, Maponga proceeded to where his wife had slept and broke the door to gain entry into the house. He allegedly ordered his wife to return to their house and she complied. When they got to the house, they went into their bedroom and Maponga suddenly became violent and strangled his wife, it is alleged.

It is the State’s case that Maponga told his wife that he wanted to kill her and would also commit suicide. She managed to push him away and screamed for help. While she was crawling to the door, Maponga, the State alleged, drew a bayonet from his jacket and stabbed his wife on the ear, damaging her eardrum and nerves, which affected her eyes.

The complainant’s sister managed to open the door from outside and saw her sister lying on the ground bleeding profusely. She tried to restrain Maponga from further stabbing her sister, but he turned to her and threatened to kill her as well before chasing her away.

Maponga further stabbed his wife several times all over her body before breaking both her hands. The complainant then collapsed and Maponga disappeared from the scene thinking that she was dead.

Maponga went into hiding and was arrested a month later in town after he had made an appointment with the complainant’s sister who he was alleged to be dating.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, a 45-year-old Harare man Tafanana Dangarembizi, allegedly struck his wife twice in the head with a machete. Dangarembizi attempted to kill his wife for talking to their male neighbour. He is now facing attempted murder charges. The Herald

  • Hondo ye mapurisa ne ma soldier yaramba kupera ka

  • ko annga ari pa roadblock here kkkkk

  • Nothing shocking about this, this is normal behaviour amongst Zimbabwean men

    • Ndewako anodaro;usatinyepere

    • And women

    • Mdhidhi wako Siphon

    • Aika,kkkkkkkkkkkkk

    • Chokwadi varume havadi kurambwa but vachiita zvinofizura

    • You are absolutely right, Zim men havadi kurambwa, they become very abusive.

    • Go to nigerians ndozvamuri kuda kungonzwa chete….sweet song to your ears mxxxxxm.

    • Tibvirei apa;Zimbabwean men kudii;makaramba vangani

    • HERE IN ZAMBIA WE HAVE A SHONA NEIGHBOUR AT MY FATHER’S FARM IN MUMBWA,HE IS A POLYGAMIST, MARRIED TO THREE WIVES, THE MAN BEATS HIS WIVES LIKE NO MAN’S BUSINESS. SO I WAS MADE TO BELIEVE ZIMBABWEAN MEN ARE LIKE THAT,SO DISGUSTING.

    • Handi tinenge takasaina, Till Death Do Us Part

    • Nice of you to judge all Zim guys on one crazy guy.

    • When growing up we had a Tennant at my parents place who was of foreign origin. He used to beat up his wife every six months no matter he was wronged or not.This he would say would make the wife know that he’s the man.So its not only Zimbabwean man.

    • Sipho Khoza always find it a pleasure to comment against Zim men. Yesterday you commented that video of a girl who was inciting Zim men to perpetrate violence in the name of regime change and you said negatives about them. What exactly is it they did wrong??? You have xenophobic brains my friend. There is no country without mishaps. Learn to behave yourself

    • I guess Patricia Mubare and Gaby Geremah are divorced ladies. Comments from Gaby Geremah are always along those lines. Let me tell you this, your former husbands do not represent us all as Zim men. It’s you who were unfortunate to have bad choices. My beautiful wife right now is surprised to learn that you say Zim men are all the same because she never had that bad experienced that with me. Give comments about the particular event and relate it to your situation if it fits not “ALL ZIM MEN”. How many men did you love and dump to have such guts??? If many, so the problem is with you if not you!!!!!

    • Tsek wena magoasha

  • Which one from that pic? Thats defamation

  • Do u ask for a divorce??

  • Mukadzi wokufurirwa nechikomba, nhasi azviwana.

  • NDOZVAVANODZIDZA CHAIZVO IZVOZVO.

  • Love yemusoja… so sad

  • zviri wanga dindingwe

  • Says a lot about Zimbabwean security personnel

  • Ya kuramba kurambwa is kinda our thing as Zimbabweans.Weird.

  • What do you expect from people whose commander-in-thief is Rawbutt Mugabe?

  • He must stab even his inlaws as well !. Wat a fucken dvorce for?

  • Soldier love

  • Situpate soldier put him in jail.

  • satan

  • Br00tal!

  • Stress of getting peanuts.

  • Ohh No

  • saka ndeupi musoja wacho apo.wazoisa vakawansa zvee nhai.

  • Ovias she was found someone cos women they can’t stay without cheating

  • Pane chihure apa,sei mukadzi airara chero paada sebofu.ko sister vemukadzi vaizodanana nemurume uyu sei.So mati banga repapfuti rinobaya eardrum nhai

  • Stupid act

  • That’s what they are trained ….they are trained to kill not to injure …..you can’t stop them …..

  • Kana murume akauya akati anokuda mirira kusvika ati haachada 😃😃😃😃

  • BVUMA KURAMBWA

  • This devil should be imprisoned for life

  • Masoldier ne police

  • Vanopisa msoro vafana ivava

  • Kuchata negandanga kwakafanana nekusigner rufu

  • KO UNGAZODA KURAMBA KUNGE NDIWE WAKAMBONYENGA MUNHU WACHO HERE,AKAGONEKWA,UNGATARISIREWO ZVIPI WHEN COMMANDER IN CHIEF ARI BOORANGOMA KKKKKKKKKKKKKKK NDAZOSEKA ZVANGU

  • Even boko haram cannot compare to this ruthlesness!

  • Munhu mukati chero Al Qaeda ahiite zvakadai

  • Anga achida bribe akanyimwa kwakuda kuramba gunman ivo haaa kana bodozve

  • Zimbabwe army’s job is to protect citizens, but they do opposite, beating up people, harassing civilians

  • Ndodzidziso yavanopiwa naleader yavo uncle Bob yokurova vanhu saka zvangova muropa kurovera mukadzi kti haachakudi

  • nhy admin ko masoja ayo awaburitsa are they involved or ukungoda kushatisa mazita avo kubvunzao hangu

  • Vanganiko varikurova, kuuraya vakadzi munyika muno nhai, chisoja ibasa hazvirevi kuti hauchisiri munhu.Munhu ohurirwa ongoti zii.Ndezvekumba kwavo army inopinda papi.

