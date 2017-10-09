Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mugabe reshuffles cabinet: Chombo new Finance Minister, Mnangagwa loses Justice Ministry to CIO boss

67,992 39

President Robert Mugabe has with immediate effect reassigned 10 ministers and made eight new appointments in a cabinet reshuffle announced late on Monday. The 93-year-old Zanu PF leader created a bizarre new ministry called Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation.

President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AP)
President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AP)

Dr Ignatius Chombo is the new Finance and Economic Development minister while former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has been moved to a new ministry titled the Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation portfolio.

The rest of the ministries have been announced as follows, through a press statement issued by Dr Misheck Sibanda the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet: 

Walter Mzembi, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Obert Mpofu, Minister of Home Affairs

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Minister of Macro-economic Planning and Investment Promotion

Patrick Zhuwao, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Simon Khaya Moyo, Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services.

Saviour Kasukuwere, Minister of Local Government, Rural development and National Housing

Christopher Mushohwe, Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for National Scholarships. 

Makhosini Hlongwane, Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

New Appointments

Hon. E Mbwembwe, Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry

Major General (Retired) H.M. Bonyongwe, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Cain Mathema, Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees

C. Mabuwa, Minister of Youth Development, Indigenization and Economic Employment.

Maboyi Ncube, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province.

T.A. Mathuthu, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province

Webster Shamu, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province

Paul Chimedza, Minister of State for Masvingo Province.

You might also like More from author

  • Dokora ?

  • Mzembi and Chimedza the biggest benefactors in Masvingo vana Hungwe vakatarisa

    • Am sure hungwe remains “psychopath” kkkkkk

    • apa zvipfukuto,amai mujuru is cming bck i cn see that one cming

    • Isn’t Hungwe, Lazarus Dokora, Jonathan Moyo, Opper Muchinguri, D. Parirenyatwa, D. Mombeshora occupying their ministries.

  • This thing thou, thol’ ukuthi hey!

  • Ngavawedzere majere coz pa facebook ,ne whatsaap tichataura kusvika zvanaka

  • This pic is disturbing yall

  • the only country with a minister responsible for WhatsApp, Twitter and facebook!

  • ED has lost G40 is in control

  • Education, Health??

  • Chinamasa now new Admin of Whatsap and Facebook.

  • MDARA ANE POWER UYU

  • Uuu kwava kusakara kwe doo mukuru uyu akura dai vanhu vamunzwirawo tsitsi vachimurega azorora.ukaona uchiisa x pamunhu akadai une hutsinye

  • Pliz give us a break. It’s not the 93yr old who has created a bizarre ministry. These are all the dirty works of G40. Even baboons are smart enough to know that there is a human being behind the erection of scare crow structure in the maize field and knows very well that it’s not the scare crow that planted the maize, but that it’s the human being who is hiding behind the scare crow.

  • That cabinet is large for such a pap economy.

  • Kkkkk saka zvichabatsirei

  • Is that pic of a living creature??

  • Chombo finances nehumbavha iwowo

  • Taura hako

  • Congrats to us Zimbabweans!
    We now have:
    1. A National WhatsApp Group Admin
    2. A Minister of Scholarships

  • Its all dead wood,Mugabe himself my reshuffle his ass off,been changing the same rotten fishes over and over ,when are these old guys resigning

  • problems unsolved kuwedzera nhamo paneimwe zvakafanana nothing can change

  • from bad to worse kkkk

  • Jonathan Moyo is where?

  • So Mushowe goes to work in the morning just for scholarships?? Why not put the parent ministry of higher and tertiarty education

  • So Mushowe goes to work in the morning just for scholarships?? Why not put the parent ministry of higher and tertiarty education

  • Part of the two million jobs created, Ministry of cyber Security Threats and Mitigation formed.

  • Seriously! Do scholarships need a separate ministry or they fall under Ministry of Education? How much work is needed on scholarships to justify the whole ministry. Who is getting these scholarships anyway because I know a lot of intelligent but underprivileged students who can’t access these scholarships.

  • Bete mumukaka Chombo apinda machena, gonzo munzungu zimbavha haro iro local government he looted ,converted council properties to personal properties , owns half of Zimbabwe’s land ,with his partner in crime G40 Fidza . We thank God zvakavharana zvikapesana maybe they made up ,now they will own banks together Barclays bank here comes Fidza backed by minister Chombo.

  • Nxaaaa a new president is needed also WHY changing ministers only??? Is Mugabe “a God” who can’t be replaced???

  • Go and rest Mr Old Dirty Bastard

  • Kkkkkkk hapana zvazvinobatsira apa asi panongova ne same list kani revanhu vanofanirwa kuita ma minister. Kaya moyo, shamu, chimedza

  • new ministries new top of the range 50 litres per km per minister cars . and we get to wonder where the diamond revenue is going

  • Regai Chinamasa azorore sure. I think he is the happiest minister on earth kkkkk

  • Vamwe vanhu vakazvarwasei chaizvo aah CHOMBO ?? Kufinance , inga zvavo vane luck nehupenyu , mwari wavanonamata akaitasei anoramba achivapa zvidhafu dhafu , aah zvakaoma????

error: Content is protected !!