Mugabe reshuffles cabinet: Chombo new Finance Minister, Mnangagwa loses Justice Ministry to CIO boss

President Robert Mugabe has with immediate effect reassigned 10 ministers and made eight new appointments in a cabinet reshuffle announced late on Monday. The 93-year-old Zanu PF leader created a bizarre new ministry called Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation.

Dr Ignatius Chombo is the new Finance and Economic Development minister while former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has been moved to a new ministry titled the Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation portfolio.

The rest of the ministries have been announced as follows, through a press statement issued by Dr Misheck Sibanda the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet:

Walter Mzembi, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Obert Mpofu, Minister of Home Affairs

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Minister of Macro-economic Planning and Investment Promotion

Patrick Zhuwao, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Simon Khaya Moyo, Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services.

Saviour Kasukuwere, Minister of Local Government, Rural development and National Housing

Christopher Mushohwe, Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for National Scholarships.

Makhosini Hlongwane, Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

New Appointments

Hon. E Mbwembwe, Minister of Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry

Major General (Retired) H.M. Bonyongwe, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Cain Mathema, Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees

C. Mabuwa, Minister of Youth Development, Indigenization and Economic Employment.

Maboyi Ncube, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province.

T.A. Mathuthu, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province

Webster Shamu, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province

Paul Chimedza, Minister of State for Masvingo Province.