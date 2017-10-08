Mugabe to reshuffle Cabinet

By Staff Reporter

The vicious infighting in Zanu PF comes to a head this week after President Robert Mugabe announced that he will be reshuffling his cabinet. The 93-year-old, who many believe is now too old and should reshuffle himself out of power, claimed he would be axing under-performing ministers.

As the fallout from the saga surrounding the alleged poisoning of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to rumble on, Mugabe used the Zanu-PF Youth League National Assembly in Harare yesterday to announce that some Cabinet ministers would be transferred to other portfolios while others faced the prospect of being dropped altogether.

“. . . But we must also look at ourselves and say to ourselves, ‘Well, have we, all of us, co-operated together or are there some among us who, although they were given positions, and although they are good members of the party, but have not done well?’

“And also in Government per se; although we appointed people to certain positions, did they live up to the calling of those positions? Tinotarisa kuparty, zvimwe chetezvo totarisa kuHurumende zvimwe chetezvo and next week, there might be some changes in Government.

“Right, I don’t want people to run away, but I must also do my own review yekuti who have not pulled up or lived up to expectation muHurumende and tongoramba takadaro here kana kuti anosudurutswa, dzimwe nguva kubva adonhedzwa? So, that exercise I will be doing, and early next week, you will get the results.” Nehanda Radio