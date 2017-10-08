Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mugabe to reshuffle Cabinet

By Staff Reporter

The vicious infighting in Zanu PF comes to a head this week after President Robert Mugabe announced that he will be reshuffling his cabinet. The 93-year-old, who many believe is now too old and should reshuffle himself out of power, claimed he would be axing under-performing ministers.

President Robert Mugabe and wife Grace Mugabe at the Zanu-PF Youth League National Assembly in Harare
As the fallout from the saga surrounding the alleged poisoning of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to rumble on, Mugabe used the Zanu-PF Youth League National Assembly in Harare yesterday to announce that some Cabinet ministers would be transferred to other portfolios while others faced the prospect of being dropped altogether.

“. . .  But we must also look at ourselves and say to ourselves, ‘Well, have we, all of us, co-operated together or are there some among us who, although they were given positions, and although they are good members of the party, but have not done well?’

“And also in Government per se; although we appointed people to certain positions, did they live up to the calling of those positions? Tinotarisa kuparty, zvimwe chetezvo totarisa kuHurumende zvimwe chetezvo and next week, there might be some changes in Government.

“Right, I don’t want people to run away, but I must also do my own review yekuti who have not pulled up or lived up to expectation muHurumende and tongoramba takadaro here kana kuti anosudurutswa, dzimwe nguva kubva adonhedzwa? So, that exercise I will be doing, and early next week, you will get the results.” Nehanda Radio

  • must reshuffle grace wabantu first

  • Reshuffling deadwood?? This Mugabe is useless

  • Reshuffle never change anything inzira yokuda kutsveta nzenza

  • Ndopaari kuzogadzira achamutsiva ipapo, ndazvifarira.

  • If it is about removing underperforming ministers it should start with himm

  • Thus her idea Grace is reshuffling cabidet this 99 year old is not capable of anything just to sleep and eat ice cream

  • Halala vanhu vaya vatanga futi factionalism. Pa shuffling vamwe vachadhingurwa chete.

  • Ngwena yatsikwa nenzou

    • sarah Mahoka

      kkkkk you are mistaken big time. Jonso warova pasi. See him running scared writing about ED health in paperrs. kkkkk inonzi zanupf. Ngwena Murume. He is going nowhere. kkkk zanu chiwororo. Ngwena deciding cabinet with Mugabe kkkkk

  • How can he reshuffle younger people to improve on efficiency when he is sitting at 93 and still doesn’t want to go.Mugabe needs the opposition more than his own party because these are the people who would watch his negative side.All these yes man are not important to him at the moment.Recycling of over-recycled garbage is done by old and clueless fools.nonsense.

  • He just want to give his wife a post

    • True ngaabude pachena hatisi vana vadiki

  • Lmfao!!! Surely you can’t change all flat wheels of a car and put the front one at the back and convince yourself i have made changes!!
    No matter how many bloody times you change the flat wheels that car is not gonna mover nor is are the wheels suddenly going to inflate!!!
    Bob idiot!!

