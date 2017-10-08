‘Enough of the public fighting’ – Mugabe

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Kuda Bwititi

Zanu-PF leaders should resolve their differences within prescribed party frameworks as public spats cause more harm than good, President Robert Mugabe has said.

Robert and Grace Mugabe

The 93-year-old Zanu PF leader hit out at top officials who share internal party information with potentially hostile characters, describing the practice as as a “shame”.

At the Zanu-PF Youth League National Assembly in Harare yesterday, President Mugabe said it was pointless to involve the private media in internal party matters.

“. . . if there are problems, let’s discuss them, and discuss them not for the benefit of NewsDay or Daily News, or the outside world kuti vawane zvekutaura, about ourselves or because iwe unekanyaya, unoda kunyadzisa vaungafunge kuti ava ndovandinosungirwa kunyadzisa. Ko, ukavanyadzisa today, ivo vanoda kukunyadzisawo mangwana.

“And you should learn politics, good politics. And kuno kumusorowo, we should give that lesson, that our differences are discussed in-house.

“They are ours; they don’t belong to the outside and kutukana kunze it’s a shame, a shame even to our legends nekuti our party was not built on that basis.

“It’s a party ine discipline, a party which has learnt that if we are divided then we become the food of vultures outside. The enemies will thrive and feed on us.

We should never do that.”

President Mugabe said Zanu-PF’s internal systems were robust enough to handle any situation.

“It doesn’t matter how offended you feel. Bring your matter here, your offence here, we will discuss it. And we find a solution within the party. That’s it.”

Mugabe said the same unity that contributed to victory in the liberation struggle was the same unity of purpose still needed today, saying “we are all children of Zimbabwe”.

President Mugabe said he had even warned United States President Mr Donald Trump against spreading disunity.

“That’s what I was telling Trump kuti isu, you must learn to talk our language. It’s the language of unity, it’s the language of peace, the language of dialogue, the language of co-operation and the language of togetherness.

“That’s how I put it. Ndozvinosimudzira kubatana. The nations of the world must learn from us in Southern Africa, I said, but kana waakutaura zvechidhimoni izvo, kuti vamwe ndinovatsvaira muno munyika, aiwa, we will not accept it.” The Sunday Mail

  • mugabe is under pitkot shadow he try to give happiness to her wife thats why he want to reshaffle cabbinet

  • He should walk the talk who is leading these useless wars it’s Mugabe himself

  • Tell his wife

  • He needs to tell his wife that

  • The bloodshed caused by this so called zanu pf allies all along is the one hounding them what gose around comes around

  • MR.President can’t you see that the problem stems from yur house…with Bob Marley we were singing.. No woman no cry!

  • I see someone who lacks diplomacy who utters anything to get attention. That will cost the party.

  • Mudzimai wamakandipa uyu mambo !

  • Just because ED is now responding in public. All along it was fine. Nxa

    I saw Robert Jnr at the youth function looking lost and appearing to be drugged and to crown it all he was a bit scruff in those dreadlocks reminiscent of Bob Marley the weed addict who died of cancer.

      Ko mukarambidza kutuka vamwe GIRESI anozowanepi makuhwa ekutaura. Mave kuda kutorera first lady basa ravo.
      Leave it like that . We are enjoying the childish drama from the FIRST FAMILY. It also showcased what a failed state of Zimbabwe is. Thank you RGM and thank you Dr Amai. You made the world know how badly you are oppressing Zimbabwe

  • I support the chaos, disnyongoro in Zanu PF. Mr President, Zimbabwes independence is after your demise. We shall celebrate. 1980 is meaningless.

    All this from a man (and his wife) who specialize in addressing matters and dressing down party politicians who offend him at public rallies? Dindingwe

  • Mr President, your wife is a trouble maker. A woman will never be a Leader because when a woman lead people, the destination its a ditch. Your wife must not talk. Her job is to look after you at home when you come from work. Nothing else.

  • President Mugabe has said this,president Mugabe has said that.nonsense.Nobody has respect for him anymore even his own second wife is causing trouble in the country by belittling our liberation war heroes.He should just step down,his age has reached ridiculous levels for a president of a half dead country like Zimbabwe.

  • Jezebel would pass for a saint compared to our #VERYOWNDISGRACE

    Danda riri muziso mavo President..

  • Good lesson Mr Pres but pliz start by telling it to those in your house.

    Baba mataura asi dambudziko riri mumba menyu mai vakapiwa Mic shave rinobva ravabata vanongo wawata zvekuti tinosara tobvunza kuti asi hakuna kumwe kwamunombosangana kuti mumbo kurukura

    Nyaya yekuda ma “sweet sixteen” iyi. Zimbabwe wouldn’t have gone so low on profile had Mugabe not married Grace.

