Bushiri to meet Zim business community

South Africa-based Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) is set to visit Zimbabwe at the end of next month and he will meet the business community.

The visit which is going to be facilitated by the Bright Light Prophetic ministry housed in Norton will see the controversial Malawian clergyman meeting business executives to boost their spirituality, according to Bright Light Prophetic ministry founder Brighton Chikomo.

“We are expecting the major 1 to grace Norton on October 28 for an explosive business meeting with local business executive so I urge the business community to take this opportunity to get a spiritual boost from this revered man of God as business is a spirit that needs higher anointing if it is to be a success.

“Announcement will be done in due course as to how people can register for this opportunity,” said Chikomo.

The Norton-based preacher was on a whirlwind tour across the country dubbed 60-day-mega-crusades which saw him travelling to places like Gokwe, Redcliff, Karoi, Kwekwe, Guruve, Mt Darwin, Mutare, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Norton. The crusades started early September and ended today (Sunday) at the church’s headquarters in Norton.

There have been testimonies coming from across the country from people who visited the Bright Light Prophetic ministry’s crusades where they got anointed by Lion of Judah anointing oil and anointed oranges.

One Priscilla from Karoi said she had a bleeding condition for 9 years and says it stopped after using the Lion of Judah anointing oil.

“I had a bleeding condition for 9 years but when I came for the crusade and got wind of the Lion of Judah anointing oil, I gave it a try and I am ecstatic because it worked wonders for me as it stopped abruptly,” she confessed.

This is one confession among many that range from people who were healed of various chronic ailments to some who had their business boosted after getting the anointing oil.

“We have done a number of healing and miracles that I can’t recall most of them now because there are many. We saw people who came without hope of living again suffering from life-threatening ailments but they are now up on their feet giving glory to the work of God,” says the affable prophet.

During the mega crusades, the prophet who is also known as commander 1 introduced the “Back-to-Sender” nights where people who would have been bewitched would “return back” the affliction to those who would have bewitched them. In the same vein, he introduced a new tool of deliverance “The Back To Sender” calabash.

The clergy man also spoke of the coming conference running under the theme “Acts of the Prophets Part 2, Let the Prophets Speak”.

“The theme is premised on 1 Corinthians 14:29 which says two or three prophets should speak, and the others should weigh carefully what is said and this is going to be at Ngoni Stadium in Norton on October 28,” explained Chikomo.

Chikomo was born in Seke and attended primary and secondary schools in Murewa’s Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district under Chief Mskwe.

Raised by his mother at his maternal grandfather’s home in Murehwa, the prophet said he started ministering at a tender age in the Zaoga church.

He is a trained electrician who worked for six years in South Africa before coming back to advance the work of God.

So far he has courted controversies with some of his healing antics that range from anointed honey, oranges and apples. Daily News