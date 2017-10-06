Wife killed for refusing to cook

By Nqobile Tshili

A man from Kensington on the outskirts of Bulawayo allegedly stabbed his wife to death after she refused to cook for the family following a domestic dispute.

Hillary Mudau (30) is said to have killed Ms Queen Williams (29) on Tuesday night, hours after she had returned to her matrimonial home after spending three days at her parents’ home in Worringham.

The couple have a child who turned four years last Friday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said police were investigating the case.

“We are investigating a case of murder. A 30-year-old man from Kensington is suspected to have killed his wife aged 29 following a domestic dispute,” said Insp Simango.

She said police were concerned about domestic violence as lives were being lost unnecessarily.

“We urge couples and members of the public to seek counselling services whenever they have some differences. Violence does not solve problems,” she said.

A Chronicle news crew visited the family’s home in Kensington yesterday and spoke to the suspect’s relatives.

They said Mudau’s parents who were said to be on their way from Worringham, were better placed to comment.

“We do not know how the incident occurred. We were not here when it happened. The only people who were here are Hillary and his late wife. We only visited the mortuary where we identified the body of our daughter-in-law,” said one of the relatives who declined to be named.

“What we only know is that our daughter-in-law asked to attend her niece’s party on September 29 (last Friday) and returned on Tuesday and died on the same night.

“We don’t know if they had any problems prior to her visit to her parents’ home.”

Sources said Mudau followed his wife to her parents’ home in Worringham.

“When they arrived at their home he asked that she cooks but she refused leading to a fight. Queen is said to have pulled a knife and tried to stab Mudau who overpowered her and took away the knife which he allegedly used to stab her on the left breast. She died on the spot,” said the source. The Chronicle