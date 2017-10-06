Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mugabe refuses to shake ED’s hand

By Andrew Kunambura

President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday openly snubbed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he refused to shake his hand at Harare International Airport.

Drama at the airport: Mugabe confronts Mnangagwa while VP Mphoko looks on

The snub occurred as Mugabe was coming from an official trip to South Africa for the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The development is one of the most vivid illustrations of the bitter fallout between the two most powerful men in Zanu PF.

It comes just after Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has literally taken the gloves off on his counterpart, Mnangagwa, insinuating on Tuesday that the 75-year-old politician was lying that he was poisoned on August 12 while attending a Zanu PF youth interface meeting in Gwanda.

Mphoko, in a hard-hitting statement released on Tuesday night, accused Mnangagwa of undermining Mugabe’s authority and trying to destabilise the country by fanning ethnic tensions for political expediency.

Mugabe and his wife Grace have over the last few weeks unleashed scathing attacks against Mnangagwa accusing him of plotting to oust the 93-year-old Zanu PF leader.

The tensions between the two come as Mugabe is set to address a presidential youth interface rally in Bulawayo.

Today, the Zanu PF youth league executive, meets to prepare for that rally, where Mnangagwa is reportedly set to come under more withering attack.

State television footage shows Mugabe slowly moving up the red carpet, greeting his high ranking lieutenants lining up on either side.

The broad smile is instantly wiped off his face as he approaches Mnangagwa, who had already outstretched his right hand for a handshake.

Mugabe ignores the hand and, instead, utters a few words straight into Mnangagwa’s face before placing his hand on Mnangagwa’s chest and lightly pushing him. 

Mugabe then wags his finger at him before walking away, still murmuring some words.

Mnangagwa pretends that nothing is going on, concealing his bemusement. Having withdrawn his hand, he follows Mugabe for a few steps all the way to the presidential Merc, where they appear to start conversing. Mphoko, towers over the two men as they engage in an animated discussion.

It’s a replay of the brutal purge of then Vice President Joice Mujuru.

In October 2014, First Lady Grace Mugabe also refused to shake Mujuru’s hand when she left for Rome and also when she returned back home.

During her rallies, Grace lashed at Mujuru, just like she is doing against Mnangagwa, and threatened to push Mugabe to “baby dump her” or have the women’s league do so.

The first lady also launched a purge of Mujuru’s closest supporters within the ruling Zanu PF, just like she is doing to Mnangagwa’s allies, in a bid to stymie the VP’s challenge to  Mugabe.

Nine out of 10 Zanu PF provincial chairpersons allegedly linked to Mujuru were fired after a vote of no-confidence and replaced with what observers called friendly, if not pliable, comrades loyal to the first lady.

Analysts have said Mnangagwa is facing his waterloo, and his ouster could mark an abrupt end to his slow rise through the Zanu PF leadership, a path that many expected would make him the first Mugabe successor. Daily News

  • hanya nani

  • Kkkk Nehanda kunyepa ii

  • Trouble in Paradise since she became women’s league leader.

  • A man’s greatest weakness is his woman. Mugabe is forsaking all of his liberation comrades at the behest of his wife. This could come back to haunt him and the said wife.

  • RegaiMuone

    He will be gone soon and Dr Amai will be VP…all part of the succession plan. Our children will judge us for letting this family destroy OUR country.

  • What are they really fighting for

  • While we stand aside and look!!!zim is on the hang man’s noose and we are sadly spectators in our country.

  • Kkkk chete saka zvinebsa rei

  • Asingade anenge asingade #thomas mapfumo song

  • Nxa iri rinonzi Mboko ndiro rakaspoiler everything

  • Kana Mugabe achada kuwana respect in Zimbabwe, he must stop listen to his wife Grace because she’s a trouble maker in the party. She will destroying both the party and her husband. Just wait and see. She’s pretend to love Mugabe but she’s no longer in love with him but she need only what he have. If she love him she suppose to protect him and make peace between him and his comrads. Look now, war vaterance were fired, Mujuru, Mutasa, Gumbo and many other top officias government. Now she wants Mnangagwa to go. Do you think if Mnangagwa left and join Mujuru and form their own party nevamwe vose vaiva ku ZANU PF, chii chinoitika? ZANU PF yatorara and Mugabe will be not safe. Unless they know each other they just want to make confuse people.

  • But Garwe iro varumeka, rinopinda neumwe mumvura chete. Kana kupinda naiye mugabe ndiye achapinzwa mumvura negarwe.

  • Regai garwe ritaure rega ndimi makaramba kumhoreswa here.siyayi zvipedzane kumusoro ikoko isu vana tiri safe

  • Let’s be unite and make one thing as leaders.

  • Ndiri kuona sekuti zvinhu zvingango gadzirana zvega munyika iyo yechipikirwa

  • They had already shook hands by the time it was shown on TV, VPs are the first ones who greet the president when he touches down🙌

  • Grace is doing a very wonderful work to destroy the party that oppressed people for close to 4decades.keep up grace I want full distraction

  • Mphoko mupfana waBob ndosaka muchiona achida kumusiira chigaro. Baba namai vamugabe pavakarambana baba vacho vakaenda Bulawayo ndokundokundowana mumwe mukadzi ndopakaitwa iro Mphoko. Kana muchiti ndirikunyepa tarisai muone kuti Mphoko pamwe pose apa aimbovepi? Akazongouya manje manje apa from nowhere ndokutonzi nd Vice President. How? Anga akagivigwa somewhere naMugabe, ikozvino akazondotorwa because avakuda kumusiira chigaro. Imi hamusi kutoziva dhiri.

  • Mphoko haasi mundebele. Munin’ina wamugabe baba vamwe but mamai ndoakasiyana.

