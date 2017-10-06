Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Furious First Lady blasts VP Mnangagwa

22,597 92

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

First Lady Grace Mugabe yesterday shot down Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s claims that he was poisoned, saying he was merely seeking sympathy. She said VP Mnangagwa was “nothing” but an employee of President Mugabe.

First Lady Grace Mugabe stresses a point during her address in Harare last night
First Lady Grace Mugabe stresses a point during her address in Harare last night

The First Lady made the remarks in Harare yesterday while launching youth empowerment and employment creation initiatives.

“Depending on the audience you will be addressing, you go to the benefactor you say, I am bringing my doctor telling the truth and nothing but the truth and say aah doctor please tell my benefactor that I was not poisoned and in my blood there was no trace of poison and the doctor does exactly that towards the benefactor,” Mugabe said.

“And depending again on the audience you will be talking to, probably it is the Politburo, you vehemently deny before the Politburo that you didn’t eat ice cream and that you were never poisoned. You go again to Central Committee, people are talking about the issue, that someone was poisoned, aah probably it is the First Lady who did it and you say, let me set the record straight, I was not poisoned,” said Grace Mugabe.

She added: “You go to a memorial service somewhere, I suppose it is a memorial service kunononyaradzanwa, memorial service kunoenda kunonyaradzanwa vanenge vadii, vafirwa ehe. So depending on the audience, aah pamwe you are seeking sympathy and you say aah ndakapoizenwa. Game yacho yakaoma. Nekuti kuri kunyaradzanwa so you say ndakapoizenwa, ungangonyaradzwawo.”

The First Lady warned Zanu-PF youths to stay away from such shenanigans.

“So be careful youngsters do not play this game. It is a dangerous game. It is not meant to be played by the youths but by only those people in the positions of Vice Presidents,” she said.

Grace urged youths to support each other and back indigenous projects instead of spreading lies about each other as was the case with VP Mnangagwa. She said allegations that VP Mnangagwa was poisoned were baseless as she had no reason at all to kill him.

“Tinganoita prepare a cup imwechete for Mnangagwa. Kuuraya Mnangagwa kuti ndaita sei? I am a wife of the President. Who is Mnangagwa on this earth? Who is he? Ndiyani angatouraye umwe ipapa apo? I want to ask, what do I get from him? I am the wife of Mugabe, but someone anosimuka oti inini I want to kill Mnangagwa kuti ndinodei kwaari chandisina ini?

“Yes, my husband is the President. He is an intelligent man I am proud of. The most principled man ever on earth. The peaceful man ever on earth. Someone very disciplined when it comes to madzimai, yes. He is not a bambazonke type. Never. It is me and me alone. Saka chii chandingade kune umwe munhu, ndinodirei kuuraya umwe munhu? Aiwa munhu akatopihwawo basa nemurume wangu ndomuuraya inini. It is nonsensical,” said Grace Mugabe.

She said people must learn to keep quiet when they have nothing to say.

“Politics kana dzakusvika ipapo that means wapererwa. Kana wapererwa chienda kumba unogara. Kana watryer zvese zvawatryer zvaramba, chirega kuramba uchitaurisa zvambotaurwa paya nekuti unenge wakutaura zvinhu zvisina kukodzera. Nekuti hazviite kuti munhu angati I like the President but I do not like his wife, impossible, hazviite, which means you do not like the President himself.”

Grace said there were other people who were threatening others that if Vice President Mnangagwa does not succeed President Mugabe, they would be killed.

She said she will not lose sleep over such threats or bow down to the pressure.

Grace said there were others who were even thinking of a coup. She said no one recognises a coup even in the SADC region and such people should be charged with treason. Grace said people must not be forced to choose a leader.

“We must be greatful kuti tine mutungamiriri ari tolerant and you must not take that tolerance too far. Vanhu you continue to abuse the President. You tell the President this story today, tomorrow you tell him another story iri contrary to the story yawakambotaura, you think he is a fool. Okay let us wait and stop there.”

Thousands of youths from all provinces of the country, ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, senior Government officials and heads of parastatals and state entities were part of the gathering that attended the launch of the Empower Bank and the Zimbabwe Champions and Heroes of the Economic Empowerment Revolution (ZIMCHEER).

ZIMCHEER is a youth empowerment initiative meant to unlock the entreprenuership potential in young people thereby creating employment. The Herald

You might also like More from author

  • Vakasununguka vana wevamwe moyo yavo yakatandavara. Vakamboona panorwa Nzou nyatwa yehuswa kutsokodzerwa.

  • Imimi itai kutaura kushoma nyika ichakurambai avo maitamba nawo vachasuduruka. Nguva hatichina asi Hamuone here. Hazvinei kuti zvabva kupi asi tererai iyi yambiro kashoma hedu kutsura vane hope pfupi.

    • Hama ndochokwadi, amai ava vanoturisa zvinhu zvisinga vake nyika zvachose, zvinebasa reyi kuti murume wacho abva pachigaro, nekuwanda kwakaita vanhu munyika hatishayi woisa pachigaro, inotofamba zvakanaka nyika kwete izvi zvokungozorana madhaka

  • She can’t just keep quiet the Sally Mugabe way.

  • Musanyepera vanhu, wat do u mean by saying ED is yo husband’s employee?, amai imi munowanza kutaurisa, hatina kunyanya kupusa, chokwadi nenhema tinochiziva zvachose, ko kuzonyanya kutaura iyo nyika ichingo vondomoka zuva nezuva, taurai zvinovaka nyika kwete kuputsa

  • yisfebe lomgodoyi

  • Actually ED….is an employee of the people …the same as Mugabe…Grace and Mugabe are.misguided..this country

  • Tipei mutetenerwa nemaheu pano paita zinyaya!😃😃

  • Either way so what kurai imwi vanhu imwi moita kunge vana varikutamba mahumbwe cei hamugoni kutorana mukagara pasi kana president mishandling wevanhu

  • VP is gvt’s employee not president’s, until the last time I checked. Someone is misguided here unless if this country is a private company.

    • the country belongs to mugabe meaning vp is employed by mugabe meaning can be fired the mujuru’s way do you get the sense?

      • Peter Muzzah

        Gudo Kuzhi u such a Baboon zvedhuwa

  • She is completely mistaken. Mugabe doesn’t own a country except a Gushungo diary company. Well employees at Gushungo are his not those who are serving for the nation. Again Bob is our stubborn defiant employee who doesn’t accept to be fired . Otlo nyela wena Grace .

    • Well,you are wrong and you couldn’t be anymore wrong.When are we as Zimbabweans going to accept that Mugabe owns us all?

  • This woman forgets that Mugabe will not always be there to protect her. All these enemies she keeps making will one day come for her.

    • This is naked truth..instead..she should shut her beak

  • Hapaana zvamunoramba apa, imi ingoitai zvinoda Mugabe nemukadzi wake hondo yapera. Kana uchingosimudza musoro kutarira zviriuko kutaura kuti hauko saka hauonekwi kana kunzwikwa fulstop!

  • Katanga kamai kekyparika varume
    Kanonyumwei kana pasina zvakanoziva.B
    VP mushandi wenyika not waPresident.

  • Yaa Mnangagwa akatiti tinowukura.Who is barking now. Let him come and join the barking group tibike doro tese he like instructed us to do kana tarota tisingatongwe neZANU

    • ACHINGOTUKWA, OGOTUKWA, OKOTUKWA, PAMBERI NEMHANDUUUU😂

  • Bread and butter issues please!!!!!

  • hapanawo here ane video ya Munangagwa iya achiti ichingotonga ichingotonga !ichingotonga! ichingotonga! ichingotonga! kkkkkkkkkkkk zvakaoma.

  • KWAA

  • And our fathers fought the war on behalf of RGM Private Limited?You are opening our eyes!

  • What a heartless ,cruel woman ,a Jezebel.You can conclude she was behind the poisoning.

  • mutemadanda victor the only voice to defend Zimbabwe against this iron lady otherwise she is now unstoppable

  • Yaaaa it’s war of words now where are we heading to.

  • But Munangagwa I m not seeing what wrong he do . But iwe Munangagwa anonyanya Kuda kudiwa manje akudyira uroyi mukanyara . Vanhu vaona moto by trying to support him iye achida kuita hwai masikati usiku ari bere . Ngwena mirai semurume ko zvamunzi makarwa Hondo motya here Gire anenge aine face powder imi mainzvenga mabara epfuti shingai Comrade sezvakaita Mutsvangwa , Matemadanda , Sibanda , Mujuru , Mutasa , Gumbo .wokundwa kushinga here Joyce mukadzi chaiye akaramba kushungurudzwa

  • This woman is delusional she can’t even understand the slightest thing about politics.

  • How do we plan to resuscitate our dormant industries to boost value addition and at the same time create employment for my young brothers and sisters who are wallowing in despair and poverty? Our socio-economic fabric as a country is tattered,Amai….

    • They have no direction bro , no ideas and above all they don’t care about the child down the road selling oranges sitting in the baking sun.

  • lol i said it u guys this country now belongs to Bob and his Family

  • If Mnangagwa doesn’t act and goes the Mujuru way, Jonathan Moyo was right. Haazi ngwena; idzvinyu

  • I think she has a secret crush on the man

  • say something Mnangagwa please

  • Nyika yamaichemera yaita marara, we mad mistake of giving too much respect and power to this family now they think the country belongs to them.Amai Grace ndiye muroyi chaiye

  • Just glad she’s not my mother

  • As far as I’m concerned the VP never pointed someone.but someone is throwing stones on himself or herself.Long life VP when you wake up there don’t forget that Zimbabwe needs a dramatic change economical and socially

  • Is not an employee of Mugabe no

  • Grace Mugabe. Nguva yakutosvika. Zvapera

  • bt why is it all these Zanu pf bigwigs will be quite whilst Grace will be busy talking shit on them.

  • Iye mgabe ari employee wedu povo

  • Delusional drama queen.

  • For now Mungagwa shows kuti anotya Gire . murume anonzi Mungagwa arwadzisa Vanhu vakadzingwa vachena kuedza kumuchenesa . Mutodi , Mutsvangwa vanonzwa sei nhasi Munangagwa achitadza kutaura chokwadi semurume . Ngwena ndaivatya asi ndazobvuma Vakuru vakati matanda mazunguswa . Ngwena vana Gire vakungopinda mumvura mazino hamuchina here

  • Mugabe is the one who is an enployee of ED cos here made him stay after loosing to Morgan in 2008

  • kkkkk #Victor matemamatanda that man did see all these things those days when he was exchanging words with Grace M,nw its being exposed that lady she really wanna rule zim like its her home she ha ha ha

  • Grace has proved time and again that she and her husband owns Zimbabwe.Its ironic how most Zimbabweans trip everytime she pulls rank as if it’s her 1st time.

  • Grace is a barking dog Munangagwa is a big shot

  • In prof moyo’s words,”kuvhunduka chati kwata,hunge unechawakaturika”

  • Is Dr stop it now a medical Doctor

  • Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans not for Mugabe’s family zvazonyanya manje.

  • Hezvu

  • The UNFORTUNATE event that ever happen to us in Zim was for RGM to marry his LUNATIC uncontrollable FREAK . A house needs a MOTHER (Musha mukadzi) . If we need a loving Mother who had her Children at heart Zim would not be in this mess. Even when people are about to kill themselves if a Mother steps in between everything calms down.

  • I missed the point when Mugabe became the owner of Zimbabwe and the country became a monarch?

  • Mugabe is the only crocodile whom l know others are fake.

  • Mai ava wese anoramba kuvarova makumbo anochiona

  • Coward Mnangagwa feel it I like this.

  • I followed the V.Ps full speech at Mahofa’s Memorial service and he said something on beavery. Hanzi pane musiyano paChikaranga chedu pakati pekushinga nekutsunga. He gave an example of two drunkards intending to cross the flooded river for a beer drink. Hanzi chidhakwa chakashinga chinomira padici perwizi kusvika rwaserera choyambuka kuenda kudoro as chakatsunga chinobira rwizi rwakadira kudero chorova pasi. So he was saying Mahofa anga asina kushinga asi kuti anga akatsunga. He also noted how Cde Mahofa would stand firm in the Politbro. Hanzi kana aripo waibva waziva kuti tine munhu padare. Varume padare apa hanzi ndovakawanda asi varume vashoma. I loved that truth. The majority just go by the tide with no substantive positions to stand for.

    • Kushingeiko tarisai zvakaita nyika ..kutadza kuudza mudara zvikuitika ngaasire vamwe…all people in Zanu vakadzi

  • Vanasekuru nanambuya chopanga mazano vakaendepiko. Kusiya dzichitamba nepwere sure. Vafana vana Chipanga kusakwana. Mopinda dzemadzibaba murikunyatso kwana kwana papi chaipo. Hezvo onai kwoenda mai

  • Magosho enyu mese vanhu wezimbabwe, tingabvume kutongwa nemhuri yaharawa iyi funga mugabe akanzi afa nhasi kwopinda grace anozofawo rinhi nhai, ini hangu kuzim handiuye kusvika gushungo holdings yaazimbabwe

  • Ko nhai varume musha zvawarira nyongo zvohumwi pano

  • Ko uyu anopenga kunge ndiye akapazhiswa ne poison yacho sei,chigaro chirikudiwa ichochi zvino chinhu ichi chinevaridzi chine vene vacho.

  • Who is really the first lady between Dr Amai Sally (The Late) & grace

  • Register to vote and vote Morgan Tsvangirai as president to avoid all these dramas

  • Waiti uri O level uchiverenga set book wasvika pakadai waisarega kuramba uchiverenga nokuti unoda kuzivazve kuti iye wacho akanga nyimo akavangarara ndiani kana kuti iye Chauruka akazotonhodzwa sei.

  • Amai ava vakunyanyisa kutaurisa kunenge kwakutopenga njere bt kachashaya wekumira naye rimwe gore coz nyaya dzacho dzawandisa apa hatina kumbobvira takaisa panyanga even one day zvaro

  • Our second lady is so talkative anomisidzana nevarume ummmmmmm

  • Amai ava vanoita kunge vanorwara nechimbwa mupengo satan jezebel zvake

  • Quiet diplomacy mnangagwa feel it

  • Advisor vaMadam stop it is helping her to get more enemies by the day,politics is a dirty game we await the end

  • Save tarisai vana ava Save mune basa guru

  • Akoo katanga zvakare

  • i think grace mugabe has colon cancer coz she z out of her mind

  • correction madam.. he is appointed by Mugabe but serves the people of Zimbabwe. If he worked for your husband then he shld be paid by Gushungo Diaries. Are you signing his pay checks as part owner of the company ???

  • Kangoma kuririsa koda kudambuka

  • i dont understand this woman…Munangagwa an employee wa mugabe…anorevesa here mkadzi uyu.

  • As crappy as always on spot. Did Munangagwa point out kuti akadyiswa nani. Anyumwa bere nderake.

  • Crying for my poor Zimbabwe

  • I think Zimbabwe has a curse. When will the people be put out of their misery

  • Why is Zanu PF allowed to clown around it’s own internal madness a few months before an election in a country facing the worst economic meltdown since its founding

  • One day muchabvumirana ava president

  • 😷😷😷😷😷

  • eish

    First Lady Gire looks like an R&B singer, it was interesting to hear the Gire confess that the President has eyes for her only, cool stuff indeed.

  • Walking and Working on my death bed.

  • Pfeee doctor vapindira

  • Mviro mviro dzemhanza mapfeka

  • Ngaadzingwe Ngwena uyo…this guys ndovakuita kuti ti suffer namanje vachingoti mdara makaipa….isu tichitambura Ngwena na Bob same same vanotidzvinyirira ivava

  • mama rambayi makatsika ipapo auye kunewamwe

  • Kachembere aka kanopenga serious

  • Ndopaunotoona shuwa kuti hapana kwatinosvika, if Mnangagwa is your husband’ employee, then this is not Zimbabwe its Gushungo Pvt Limited!!

error: Content is protected !!