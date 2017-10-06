Blessing back at DeMbare

What goes around definitely comes around as club-less former Dynamos defender Blessing Moyo is finding some comfort at the Glamour Boys after coach Lloyd Mutasa welcomed him back to train with the team. Moyo returned home two months ago when his contract with Maritzburg United was terminated prematurely after spending only one season with the South African side.

At 22, the former Young Warriors man, is still mulling his future and cannot see himself being inactive for long. Moyo, who left DeMbare for Harare City in acrimonious circumstances two years ago, has asked the Dynamos technical team to help him stay fit. Team manager, Richard Chihoro, yesterday said there were no concrete plans yet between the two parties.

“Yes, he is training but that is just that. There is nothing that has been discussed with him except that he has asked the coaches to come and train so that he keeps fit,” said Chihoro.

Moyo, who rose through the DeMbare structures before being lured by the Sunshine Boys in January 2016, joined Maritzburg later in the same year and made 16 appearances for the club in the ABSA Premiership before he was held back by injuries.

He decided to terminate his contract by mutual consent because of the foreign quota restrictions, which would have robbed him of the much-needed game time. Moyo was part of the Zimbabwe squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but he was dropped at the last-minute because of nagging injury.

Meanwhile, Dynamos are not sitting back in their quest for the title as they are keeping their eyes focused on the race despite not being active this weekend. League action has been suspended to pave way for the Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

Chihoro said the rest will provide their injured players with a chance to recover. The DeMbare casualty room has the likes of Obey Mwerahari, Godfrey Mukambi, Emmanuel Mandiranga, Denver Mukamba, Carlos Rusere and Masimba Mambare.

The coach Lloyd Mutasa is also trying to manage his players and yesterday rested skipper Ocean Mushure, Tonderayi Mateyaunga, Cleopas Kapupurika and Marshal Machazane.

“Of course, it was disappointing to be eliminated at the first stage. On our part, what we need going forward is a change of approach in such tournaments. We have to take our opponents seriously. But, somehow, this is a blessing in disguise. We are in the championship race and games have been coming thick and fast. I think we are feeling the pinch because of fatigue and injuries to some of our players.

“Right now Obey Mwerahari is down, so is Godfrey Mukambi, Emmanuel Mandiranga, Denver Mukamba, Carlos Rusere and Masimba Mambare who took a knock in the last game against Harare City. But I am sure by the time we play our next game next weekend we should be having all our players available,” said Chihoro. The Herald