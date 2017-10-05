Mphoko accuses Mnangagwa of lying about poisoning… “agenda to undermine Mugabe”

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has dismissed remarks by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Gutu on Saturday that he was poisoned in Gwanda in August at a Youth Interface Rally.

In a statement he made when he was the Acting President after President Mugabe had gone to South Africa, VP Mphoko said: “Over the weekend, and apparently using the background of unproven, but persistent allegations and claims that the late national heroine Shuvai Mahofa was poisoned at the zanu-pf People’s Conference in Victoria Falls in 2015, VP Mnangagwa told an emotionally charged memorial service for Cde Mahofa in Gutu that what happened to her in 2015 in Victoria Falls, is also what happened to him on August 12 in Gwanda.

“Contrary to his statement, his medical doctor, while briefing President Robert Mugabe in the presence of VP Mnangagwa, confirmed that Vice President Mnangagwa was not poisoned.

“At the Gweru Presidential Youth Interface Rally, President Mugabe revealed that, three days earlier, he had met with Mnangagwa’s medical doctor in the presence of Mnangagwa and that the doctor, who has been attending to Mnangagwa for 20 years, told the President that his long standing patient had not been food poisoned,” said VP Mphoko.

“It will be recalled that on the eve of the Midlands Presidential Youth Interface Rally held in Gweru on September 1, 2017, Vice President Mnangagwa issued a statement categorically stating that he did not eat any ice cream in Gwanda.

“This was after widespread false claims that he had been poisoned after allegedly eating ice cream from Gushungo Dairy. Vice President Mnangagwa’s Gutu claim that he was poisoned in Gwanda on August 12, 2017 is surprising in light of the public record on the matter,” he said.

“There’s now little doubt, if there ever was any, that there appears to be an agenda to undermine the authority of President Mugabe and to destabilise the country by using lies to fan ethnic tensions for political purposes,” Mphoko was quoted as saying.

Speaking at one of his allies’ memorial service in Masvingo over the weekend, Mnangagwa was quoted as saying that he was indeed poisoned, but would not divulge further details. He added, however, that he was recovering.

“I have come to tell you that what happened to Mai (Shuvai) Mahofa in Victoria Falls is what also happened to me. I am making tremendous recovery.

“Those who wished me dead will be ashamed because when God’s time for one to die is not up, he will not die. I still have many years to live and the truth will come out,” Mnangagwa was cited as saying.

Mahofa, who died months ago, was the provincial affairs minister for Masvingo and a key Mnangagwa ally. She was allegedly poisoned at a Zanu-PF annual conference at Victoria Falls.

Mnangagwa’s loyalists accused his “Generation 40” rivals within the ruling Zanu-PF party of poisoning him in a bid to physically eliminate him from the race to succeed Mugabe, 93.

Last month, Mnangagwa issued a statement denying reports that he had eaten ice-cream from the Mugabe-owned Gushungo Dairies when he fell ill at the Gwanda rally, but did not say anything at the time regarding his alleged poisoning.

Mnangagwa, who reportedly leads a faction calling itself “Team Lacoste”, is battling against “Generation 40” – of which Mphoko is believed to be a member – to take over power from Mugabe when the nonagenarian dies or leaves office. Herald/News24.com