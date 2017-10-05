Glee actor Mark Salling admits child porn possession

Former Glee actor Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Salling, 35, now faces between four and seven years in prison and has been ordered to pay about $50,000 (£38,000) to each victim.

The actor was arrested in 2015 after a tip off he was in possession of images of children being sexually abused.

Investigators eventually found thousands of images on his laptop and hard drive.

Salling was charged with two counts of receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse in May 2016, and faced a possible 20 years behind bars.

But documents obtained by several outlets show he has entered into a plea deal with California’s district attorney.

As part of the agreement, Salling will be subject to 20 years supervised release and will have strict restrictions placed on his contact with under-18s, according to celebrity website TMZ.

Salling played bad-boy football player Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the hit US show Glee from 2009 to 2015. BBC News