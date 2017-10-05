Gang of 7 kills taxi driver. . . money changer also attacked and robbed of R30 000

By Thupeyo Muleya

A taxi driver was early Tuesday morning gruesomely killed by a gang of seven armed robbers who later pounced on a money changer and robbed him of R30 000 in Beitbridge.

The gang allegedly killed Mr Cliff Chioza and attacked Mr Rabson Sibanda before robbing him of cash at his home.

It is believed that the gang is part of syndicate targeting money changers and taxi drivers, mainly those who reside in the town’s western suburbs.

The incident was the sixth armed robbery in the border town in two weeks.

Sources close to investigations said the suspects attacked Mr Chioza who was reportedly using a Honda Fit as a metered taxi.

They hired him to an unknown destination.

“Indications are that the suspects stabbed him using a knife near the Mfelandawonye area. His body had a deep cut on the chest and was lying in a pool of blood,” said the source.

“There were struggle marks indicating that the deceased could have tried to fight his assailants. No arrests have been made yet.”

The source said after killing Mr Chioza, the gang drove his vehicle to Mr Sibanda’s house in the new stands area and laid an ambush for him as he got out at around 2AM.

The vehicle was later found dumped at Engen Service Station.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele said he was yet to get details on the two incidents.

“I am yet to get official communication on those issues,” he said.

However, Sibanda said in a hospital bedside interview at Beitbridge District Hospital that seven men attacked him with knives.

“They stabbed me on the left rib cage demanding money. I screamed and instructed my wife to give them the R30 000 which we had in the house.

“There were about seven of them surrounding my house. After getting the money from my wife they stabbed her on the right hand and fled,” he said.

Neighbours rushed Sibanda to hospital.

Beitbridge District Hospital was a hive of activity with dozens of money changers visiting their colleague.

Beitbridge Town Council chairperson, Mrs Showa Moyo said the level of crime in the area was worrisome.

“Residents are now living in fear because of the upsurge in cases of violent crime in our town. We are calling on the police to increase patrols and their visibility in all crime hot spots.

“They should urgently set up police bases at Shule Shule, Mbedzi, Mashavire and near the Bus Terminus to contain criminal activities in these areas,” she said.

A fortnight ago, two taxi drivers, a money changer and a resident were robbed of valuables by an armed gang on the western part of the town. The Chronicle