Gabrielle Union reveals she suffered ‘eight or nine miscarriages’

Gabrielle Union has revealed she has suffered ‘eight or nine miscarriages’.

In an excerpt published by People magazine from her new book titled We’re Going to Need More Wine, the Being Mary Jane star revealed;

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

She also said that after three years of IVF treatments, her and hubby Dwyane Wade “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

The 44-year-old actress who has been married to NBA player Wade since 2014, said she had gone through three years of IVF in an effort to conceive.

“For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?’ A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on.

“People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause,” she said.

* We’re Going to Need More Wine will be available on October 17. IOL