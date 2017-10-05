Chideu joins Golden Arrows

By Innocent Kurira

Zimbabwe youth international and former Highlanders forward Thomas Chideu has found a new home at South Africa Premiership side Golden Arrows.

The 20-year-old signed a deal with the Durban side on Tuesday as a free agent after he terminated his contract with Ajax Cape Town in August. Abafana Bes’thende as Golden Arrows are affectionately known announced the Zimbabwean’s arrival via Twitter.

“Another prolific striker! We would like to welcome Thomas Chideu to the family,” the club tweeted.

The striker started training with Clinton Larsen’s charges last month after terminating his contract with Ajax Cape Town.

Frustrated with lack of game time, Chideu parted ways with the Cape Town side after he managed to make only two appearances since joining the side in July 2015.

After the contract debacle Chideu admitted he was open to a move back to Zimbabwe though there were clubs interested in his services in South Africa. In the end he has settled for Golden Arrows.

At Arrows the striker reunites with former Bosso players Knox Mutizwa and Kudakwashe Mahachi. Also at Arrows is former Chicken Inn captain Danny ‘Deco’ Phiri.

Chideu will be hoping to revive his career at Abafana Bes’thende. Mutizwa and Mahachi have been in top form for Arrows this season with Mahachi already on three goals while Mutizwa is on two.

Before his move to South Africa, Chideu signed a two-year contract with Bosso in January 2015 after making a lasting impression on the then Highlanders head coach Bongani Mafu on his first day of trials at the Bulawayo giants.

Half way into the season he was grabbed by Ajax Cape Town after a successful trial stint at the club. The Chronicle